LIVESTOCK-Live cattle firms on firm beef demand; cash market lifts hogs

Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close way off their highs | Friday July 29, 2022
After starting out the trade very strong today, we did see corn and soybeans come off their highs. Going into the weekend we saw some selling of new crop. September corn was up 1¢ with December corn up 1¢. August soybean futures were nearly 28¢ higher with November beans up 28¢. September Chicago wheat closed down 9¢. September Kansas City wheat closed down 15¢. September Minneapolis wheat closed down 22¢.
foodlogistics.com
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity
Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
Agriculture Online
August soybeans soar at close | Tuesday, July 26, 2022
August soybeans exploded higher today closing up 59¢ and right at the high of the day. Most of the gains were because the meal market was $25 per ton higher. Corn and wheat also were higher today. The rally has been very orderly, which indicates its being driven by strong demand.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat, corn futures fall after first grain export ship leaves Ukrainian port
HAMBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures fell around 2% on Monday after the first ship loaded with grains sailed from a Ukrainian port using a newly agreed shipping channel, raising expectations of improved world supplies if Ukraine’s sea-borne exports resume, traders said. Chicago Board of...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Agriculture Online
Argentina exported $3.2 bln in farm products in July -export chamber
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds, and their derivatives hit $3.16 billion in July, the South American country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said on Monday. This was down 17% from the previous month and 10% lower than in July 2021, as...
International Business Times
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
Agriculture Online
Mexican manufacturing tumbles as price hikes bite
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector declined in July, with demand for the country's goods hit by inflation after a long pandemic-driven downturn, a survey showed on Friday, despite hopes for a recovery.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans climb to biggest weekly gain in 22 years as U.S. Midwest heats up
CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rallied on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly rise in 22 years as forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest raised supply concerns, while strong soymeal demand added support. Corn made its biggest weekly gain in nearly five...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia says chicken stocks in oversupply after export ban
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday said it now has a slight oversupply of chicken, following its imposition of a ban on exports of the poultry to secure domestic supplies and rein in rising food prices. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand,...
Should You Buy Walmart Stock After Its Latest Announcement?
The discount retail giant lowered its profit forecast for the second quarter and full year.
International Business Times
Oil Outshines Stocks And Dollar In 2022
Oil prices are proving resilient to global economic recession fears and have outperformed major equity indices and the U.S. dollar so far this year as Western sanctions on Russia further limit supplies to an already tight market. The two major crude futures contractsare up about 30% so far this year,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies. Wheat rose recouped previous session's losses to edge 1.3% higher, while corn prices were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of 0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a bushel. * Wheat added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel. * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops during their crucial pod development, as well as for late-planted corn still pollinating. * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday. * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply for a second consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls. * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports through the Black Sea. * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment. * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices. * China's securities regulator has approved trading of soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Japan JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA July 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July 0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI July 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI July 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI July 0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI July 0900 EU Unemployment Rate June 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final July 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Steak and burgers cost more these days. Drought may keep prices high for years.
Ranchers are slaughtering their cows in record numbers, leaving fewer calves and less beef for years to come.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 10-15, soy down 25-35
CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures down in a profit-taking...
