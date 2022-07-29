Two right lanes of I-10 East at Chelsea reopen following crash Friday

kfoxtv.com
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokesperson for the fire department says a total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso. Crew members say three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
8 injured in car crash on I-10 East and Juárez exit
EL PASO, Texas -- Emergency reports show eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 east and the Juárez exit Sunday evening. Preliminary reports show three people had life-threatening injuries and the other five had minor injuries. All eight were transported to a local hospital. Crews on...
Road closures happening the week of July 31st through August 06
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Loop 375 Northbound Main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to North Loop overpass. Crews will be working on concrete paving placements. I-10 Widening West. Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug 04. Nightly, 9:00PM to 5:00 AM. Loop 375...
Shooting at Anthony Flying J: No injuries reported, shooter still at large
ANTHONY, Texas -- Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop in Anthony, TX Friday evening. Police believe that around 6:30 p.m., an attempted robbery between two men occurred, shots were fired, and the shooter fled. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Neighbors react to allegations of east El Paso restaurant selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
WATCH: LCPD: 2 men lead officers in high-speed chase at times driving against traffic after aggravated robbery
UPDATE: Las Cruces police Miguel Dominguez says two men were suspected of shoplifting a large $500 portable AC unit from a Lowe's Home Improvement store Wednesday around 8 p.m. led officers on a high-speed chase that ended a few moments later on the 700 block of Telshor. Dominguez says the...
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
Las Cruces High School student critically injured in shooting near Frenger Park
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 17-year-old Las Cruces High School student was critically injured after police say a meeting near Frenger park escalated into a confrontation. According to police, the shooter fired one round at the victim. The teenager was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition.
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Maynard Haddad, owner of the iconic H&H Car Wash in El Paso has died, according to our news partner El Paso Inc., who spoke to Haddad's widow. H&H closed in July of 2021. The car wash/coffee shop became an institution in El Paso. Politicians, world-famous chefs, actors and actresses would visit The post Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies appeared first on KVIA.
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Las Cruces police investigate officer-involved incident on South Telshor Boulevard
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Las Cruces police chief is expected to give an update about an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening on Telshor Boulevard. Las Cruces police are investigating an "officer-involved incident" on the 700 block of south Telshor Boulevard Wednesday night, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Shooting near Frenger Park
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say there were reports of a shooting near near Frenger Park Wednesday afternoon. The park is a few miles north of New Mexico State University. A department spokesman says a person was injured and flown to a hospital in El Paso. This happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. ABC-7 is working The post Shooting near Frenger Park appeared first on KVIA.
Armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store ends in officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police identified the two suspects involved in the shooting that stemmed from an alleged armed robbery at Lowe's Home Improvement store. “Two male subjects shoplifted an air conditioner, a portable air conditioner unit the type that goes into the window. And the...
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
Man arrested in far east El Paso for online solicitation of a minor, deputies say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was wanted for online solicitation of a minor was arrested in far east El Paso Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Derek Cervantes, 20, was taken into custody at the 4200 block of Osceola St., according to the...
El Paso Water working on two large projects for future monsoon seasons
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Water projects, like the ones being built on Morehead and Memphis, are being constructed as a result of last year’s monsoon season. These two areas saw some of the most rainfall and flooding in El Paso. A portion of the Memphis project has...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
