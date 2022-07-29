County program pairs veterans with support dogs

www.woodtv.com
Fire Fighter Challenge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –For the first time ever, The Grand Rapids Fire Department and Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Foundation, are hosting the Fire Fighter Challenge. This is a firefighter fitness challenge that involves firefighters from all over the country and even from Canada. The challenge is of physical fitness and tests the abilities of these firefighters as if they were going to put out a fire. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and be able to appreciate the hard work that firefighters put in to save peoples lives. Best of all the event is free. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, teens, and adults. There will be a kids and teens training course, yard games, as well as a beer tent. The challenge is going on this Weekend until Sunday. Here is a schedule of events for each day.
