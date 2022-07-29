Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

www.henryherald.com
Related
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman Unknowingly Wanders Through Philadelphia Shooting in Chilling Video
The woman said the alerts she would normally receive from the city were delayed and later became aware of what happened when she got home.
People
Man Who Fell to His Death at The Weeknd's Philadelphia Concert Identified
A man who tragically fell to his death while attending The Weeknd's concert in Philadelphia last Thursday has been identified. Hugo Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail when he lost his balance and plummeted about 40 feet, police told ABC6. He was rushed from Lincoln Financial Field to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 32 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia
Security video released Friday by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens fatally beating a man in his early 70s with a traffic cone. In a statement, the Philadelphia Police Department said authorities were searching for seven teens seen in the video, which was recorded on the morning on June 24.
Comments / 0