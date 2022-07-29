Got your numbers? Tonight’s the night

www.wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday. Early highlights from this one: Broome County with the turnover early and Curtis Dukes recovers. The Red and Black capitalize when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 30 yard touchdown:...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids season wraps up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids closing out their 2022 PGCBL season tonight at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, where they hosted the Geneva Redwings. Rapids starter and LaFargeville native Wyatt Parliment getting the strikeout to end the top of the 1st inning. At the top of the 2nd,...
Sunday Sports: Red & Black take sole possession of 1st place in EFL
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night, the Watertown Red and Black played the last of their 4 games to open the 2022 Empire Football League season, shutting out previously unbeaten Broome County 31-0 to move to 4-0 and take over sole possession of 1st place. Jason Williams would throw...
Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
Gouverneur HS band at Seaway parade
Gouverneur High School Band marches Saturday in the Seaway Festival Parade in Ogdensburg. High school bands from Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Morristow were represented in the parade. The festival continues today. See story here. North Country Now photo by Sean McNamara.
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
Joyce A. Love, 84, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Joyce A. Love, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 5:00pm on Monday (Aug 1, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will...
Tom Murphy still going strong after 7 decades of coaching basketball
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tom Murphy is a legend in both the high school and college basketball coaching ranks, and he is still going strong after spending 7 decades on the bench. Murphy got his start at Colton Pierrepont coaching high school basketball and then moved on to Union...
Legendary Union Academy Basketball Team gathers for reunion
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - 55 years ago, one of the greatest streaks in high school basketball history began at Union Academy of Belleville. From 1967-1971, the teams at Union Academy won 104 straight games, the longest winning streak in boys’ high school basketball history which stands to this day.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Central New York until 8:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Herkimer, Chenango, Delaware, and Lewis Counties. This morning, radar indicated a possible tornado in the area of Letchworth...
Matt Eppolito, 60
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Although he wanted to fight like a muskie on forty acres shoals, Matt Eppolito lost his short battle with the demon cancer on July 27, 2022 at age 60, and has moved on to the sacred fishing grounds above. He made the decision to no longer try and tackle the disease so that he could enjoy the rest of his days on earth pain free and surrounded by love.
Douglas J. Holbrook, 68, summer resident of Clayton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Douglas J. Holbrook will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Tuesday, August 9, from 5 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery.
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
Seaway Festival fireworks in Ogdensburg
Fireworks capped off a busy Friday at the Seaway Festival in Ogdensburg which featured a dunking booth, live music, entertainment for kids, and more. The event continues today with a parade and live music. For more, see story here. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of State Route 72, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however are incomplete at this time.
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Down he goes in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon. According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings. The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded...
