Watertown, NY

Got your numbers? Tonight’s the night

By Chad Charette
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago
www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Saturday Sports: Red & Black Football opening win streak continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Broome County Saturday. Early highlights from this one: Broome County with the turnover early and Curtis Dukes recovers. The Red and Black capitalize when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 30 yard touchdown:...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids season wraps up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids closing out their 2022 PGCBL season tonight at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, where they hosted the Geneva Redwings. Rapids starter and LaFargeville native Wyatt Parliment getting the strikeout to end the top of the 1st inning. At the top of the 2nd,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sunday Sports: Red & Black take sole possession of 1st place in EFL

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night, the Watertown Red and Black played the last of their 4 games to open the 2022 Empire Football League season, shutting out previously unbeaten Broome County 31-0 to move to 4-0 and take over sole possession of 1st place. Jason Williams would throw...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Watertown, NY
New York City, NY
Watertown, NY
Carthage, NY
New York State
wwnytv.com

Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
northcountrynow.com

Gouverneur HS band at Seaway parade

Gouverneur High School Band marches Saturday in the Seaway Festival Parade in Ogdensburg. High school bands from Ogdensburg, Lisbon, Heuvelton and Morristow were represented in the parade. The festival continues today. See story here. North Country Now photo by Sean McNamara.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Joyce A. Love, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Joyce A. Love, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 5:00pm on Monday (Aug 1, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Mark Jackson
wwnytv.com

Tom Murphy still going strong after 7 decades of coaching basketball

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tom Murphy is a legend in both the high school and college basketball coaching ranks, and he is still going strong after spending 7 decades on the bench. Murphy got his start at Colton Pierrepont coaching high school basketball and then moved on to Union...
BELLEVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Legendary Union Academy Basketball Team gathers for reunion

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - 55 years ago, one of the greatest streaks in high school basketball history began at Union Academy of Belleville. From 1967-1971, the teams at Union Academy won 104 straight games, the longest winning streak in boys’ high school basketball history which stands to this day.
BELLEVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Central New York until 8:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Herkimer, Chenango, Delaware, and Lewis Counties. This morning, radar indicated a possible tornado in the area of Letchworth...
ONEIDA, NY
wwnytv.com

Matt Eppolito, 60

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Although he wanted to fight like a muskie on forty acres shoals, Matt Eppolito lost his short battle with the demon cancer on July 27, 2022 at age 60, and has moved on to the sacred fishing grounds above. He made the decision to no longer try and tackle the disease so that he could enjoy the rest of his days on earth pain free and surrounded by love.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Douglas J. Holbrook, 68, summer resident of Clayton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Douglas J. Holbrook will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Tuesday, August 9, from 5 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Monster truck driver takes career to new heights

EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
EVANS MILLS, NY
northcountrynow.com

Seaway Festival fireworks in Ogdensburg

Fireworks capped off a busy Friday at the Seaway Festival in Ogdensburg which featured a dunking booth, live music, entertainment for kids, and more. The event continues today with a parade and live music. For more, see story here. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Kingsley, 66, of State Route 72, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 at the home of her daughter after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however are incomplete at this time.
PARISHVILLE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Bright future for Ogdensburg resident

Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Down he goes in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A van crashed into the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Friday afternoon. According to witnesses the van drove through the front lawn of the Children’s Home property and smashed into one of the main buildings. The Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance responded...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

