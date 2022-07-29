Got your numbers? Tonight’s the night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Although he wanted to fight like a muskie on forty acres shoals, Matt Eppolito lost his short battle with the demon cancer on July 27, 2022 at age 60, and has moved on to the sacred fishing grounds above. He made the decision to no longer try and tackle the disease so that he could enjoy the rest of his days on earth pain free and surrounded by love.

CLAYTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO