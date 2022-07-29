ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Michigan GOP primary for governor is all about abortion

By Colin Jackson
 2 days ago
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
CBS News

House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade

The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
US News and World Report

Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
AOL Corp

Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion

One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
The Independent

In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes

If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”Paris is one of many women mobilized into politics by the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Now she knocks on doors for Democrats, and said Republicans should take the blame for the U.S. Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for a 2019 Georgia law that bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present....
bloomberglaw.com

Michigan Judge, With Abortion-Rights Links, Rejects Recusal

The judge upon whom a stay of Michigan’s abortion ban depends won’t recuse herself from litigation challenging the ban despite her donations to Planned Parenthood and a history of advocating in abortion rights litigation. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth L. Gleicher issued a ruling Friday rejecting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Senate Votes to Ban Almost All Abortions

The Republican-controlled Indiana state Senate passed a near-total abortion ban on Saturday, voting 26-20 t0 send the bill on to the state House. The bill would outlaw all abortions after conception, with exceptions only for rape and incest—and in those cases only with a notarized affidavit. GOP lawmakers tried to strip the minor exceptions, but an amendment to do so failed Thursday. Half of the votes against the bill were Republican, including Sen. Vaneta Becker, who told the Associated Press it is unnecessarily restrictive, pointing to the fact that only eight members of the body are women. “Women deserve to have us protect their lives and free will. Senate Bill 1 destroys both. Shame on us for doing this,” Becker said.
INDIANA STATE

