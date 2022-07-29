Anything's Possible Review

www.ign.com
Related
Polygon
Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Black Phone, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend
This week, The Gray Man — Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s espionage action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas — finally premieres on Netflix. There’s also a ton of other newly released movies on VOD and streaming to choose...
IGN
Paper Girls: Season 1 Review
Paper Girls premieres July 29 on Prime Video. Paper Girls is the streaming series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s recent Image Comics hit of the same name. The Prime Video series faithfully carries over the core story about four paper delivery girls from the suburbs of Cleveland who stumble into a time-traveling opus that hurdles them through several years, starting in 1988 with detours to 1999 and 2019. While it’s been compared to Stranger Things, the tone of the series actually aligns more with Rob Reiner’s 1986 classic Stand By Me, just with a primarily female cast of characters. And it’s those girls in the title who are the standouts of this adaptation, embodied by four young actresses who are all exceptional in selling the realness of their characters and the growing relationships between them. Unfortunately, they often have to overcome some very slow pacing and a time-travel arc that feels vague and less than propulsive.
Review: Nope
According to its production notes, Jordan Peele's Nope is a new take on "the granddaddy of genre movies: the summer event film." Saying this out loud sets a pretty high bar for the picture to clear. When you think back on the classics of the sci-fi/fantasy tradition—the neighborhood into which Nope hopes to move—you recall the all-time hits: Spielberg's Jaws (the original summer blockbuster, released in June 1975), John Carpenter's The Thing (June 1982), and Roland Emmerich's Independence Day (July 1996). These movies are still vibrantly alive—on streaming sites and in theatrical revivals—because they're filled with images (an inside-out demon dog, a space alien being punched in the snoot) and scenes (Robert Shaw's haunting monologue about a World War II shark attack) that people still talk about.
The 23 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
The School For Good And Evil: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie
This is everything we know so far about the upcoming The School for Good and Evil.
IGN
Milestone Generations: New Documentary Details the Rise and Rebirth of Milestone Comics
The revival of DC's Milestone Comics imprint continues with the release of the brand-new documentary film called Milestone Generations, which debuts July 29th on HBO Max. The film, directed by Justice A. Whitaker and narrated by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, features new interviews with Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and archival footage of Cowan's fellow co-founder, the late Dwayne McDuffie. Other key comics industry voices including Paul Levitz and former DC Comics publisher Jenette Kahn are also interviewed, offering insight on the massive influence Milestone wielded during its brief '90s heyday thanks to titles like Icon, Hardware, Blood Syndicate and Static.
SFGate
‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ Review: An Immersive Look at How Some Folks Escaped the Pandemic
Virtual reality is as good a place as any to meet people, especially during a pandemic. In documentary helmer Joe Hunting’s nonjudgmental plunge into the fast-evolving metaverse — set entirely in the realm of VRChat, where thousands of players reinvent themselves behind the avatars of their choice — we meet couples who fell in love online, hard-of-hearing outsiders who find a new way to connect with others and lonely souls who say their online friends saved their lives. While the real world was losing its collective mind (Hunting started “filming” in December 2020), these folks were giving lap dances and house parties in cyberspace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
She-Hulk Includes a Ghost Rider Reference
The latest featurette for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law included a small nod to Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider, igniting speculation over when the character might make his official MCU debut. Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive clip of the upcoming Disney+ series, teasing more of what fans can expect from the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Incantation’ on Netflix, A Taiwanese Found Footage Horror Film Chock Full Of Ancient Taboos
Writer-director Kevin Ko’s Incantation arrives on Netflix after scaring up some serious bank at the Taiwanese box office, where it debuted last spring before becoming the country’s highest-grossing horror film of all time. In Ko’s found footage exercise, a woman struggles to free her preschooler daughter from the very ancient and very deadly curse that she and her ghost-chasing college pals bungled their way into unleashing. Do her efforts work? Well, just remember to answer your name silently. INCANTATION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In the out-of-order timeline of Incantation, we meet Ruo-nan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) in the present, where...
IGN
Vengeance Review
You can feel the gears trying desperately to turn, despite being firmly locked in place, in B.J. Novak’s exceptionally plain directorial debut. Vengeance follows pretentious New Yorker columnist Ben Manalowitz (Novak) on a reluctant journey to the deep south to solve (and podcast about) a young girl’s murder, but it fails to grasp at meaning despite having its characters verbalize dozens of different themes about the modern American divide. Granted, the result of this meandering is a stunningly — and in some ways, commendably — nihilistic conclusion, rendered with an intimacy the rest of the movie lacks. However, it’s too last-minute a turn, for a story that says nothing en route to suddenly deciding it had a profound mission statement all along.
IGN
How To Solve The Kentmere Eye Note
The mailman will come to the shop to deliver you letters throughout the game. Some of them are from friends like Simone or Amos, while others are very cryptic and only have two words written on them. The first time you receive one of these mysterious letters will be on...
IGN
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Where the Crawdad’s Sing review roundup: Critics deliver verdict on Daisy Edgar Jones’s new film
Olivia Newman’s mystery film Where the Crawdad’s Sing has arrived in cinemas and the reviews aren’t so positive. The film, which follows the story of a girl named Kya, features Daisy-Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and David Strathairn. Set in the 1950s and 1960s in...
IGN
My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs Review - "HLB" & "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell"
Both My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs, "HLB" and "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell," will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on Aug. 1, 2022. My Hero Academia is back! Kind of. The two new OVAs (Original Video Animation) may not contribute much to the overall plot of the show or offer many clues as to what's coming next, but they are good reminders of what My Hero can do at its best. These standalone stories get you reacquainted with most of the main cast, expand the world of MHA, and also provide enough superpowered laughs and fun to make the wait for Season 6 easier.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
IGN
Azure Gleam Chapter 9 - Reunion at the Fortress City
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 9. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
SFGate
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Is A24’s First Movie to Hit $100 Million Globally
Holy hot dog fingers! A24’s zany black comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has cleared a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in global ticket sales. It’s the first A24 movie to hit that box office benchmark. Since the movie landed in theaters in March,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ever Been to the Moon? Free Online
Cast: Raoul Bova Liz Solari Nino Frassica Sabrina Impacciatore Neri Marcorè. Giulia is 30, single and with a high-end fashion job that allows her to travel and lead a dream life in Milan and Paris. However, a chance meeting with charming, down-to-earth Apulian farmer Renzo makes Giulia realize she's missing the most important thing in life -- true love.
IGN
Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols son, Kyle Johnson, shared the news on his mother's official Instagram account, saying that he regrets to inform us that "a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years."
Comments / 0