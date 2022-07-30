Winning Numbers For Friday Night’s $1.2 Billion Mega Millions Drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your lottery tickets out. The Mega Millions jackpot is worth more than $1.2 billion.

This is the second-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

Friday night’s winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the megaball is 14.

With more than $1 billion in winnings on the line, there is so much excitement in the air. We found droves of people coming to a Center City newsstand Friday, and they weren’t shy about what they would buy with that billion-plus dollar jackpot if they won.

“A boat,” one person said.

“A private island,” said another.

“I would take and make sure my family — everybody got to get a piece of the pie. Then I’m going on vacation,” a person said.

The current jackpot is $1.28 billion. It could end up being even higher ahead of the drawing at 11 p.m. Friday.

While some are careful to pick their own numbers, others leave it up to the wind.

“Randomly. I feel if it’s meant to be then that’s how it would happen,” a person said.

“As they say in the lottery commercials: play responsible,” Dennis Deturck said.

Deturck is a University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor who will not be playing the lottery.

“Essentially, it’s a sure thing that you’re not going to win,” he said.

After doing the math, he estimates the chances of winning is a little bit over 1 in 300 million.

“So it’s like picking a random name out of the entire census of the United States and having it be yours,” Deturck said.

He also says the odds of winning are less than being struck by lightning or attacked by a shark.

“It’s a little more likely actually than having space debris fall on you or something like that, and it’s actually way more likely than flipping coins and picking a perfect March Madness bracket,” Deturck said “In fact, even if you know something about basketball, your odds are a little better of picking a perfect bracket but than winning this lottery but not a whole lot.”