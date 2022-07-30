ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Winning Numbers For Friday Night’s $1.2 Billion Mega Millions Drawing

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAMlD_0gy2sxHf00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get your lottery tickets out. The Mega Millions jackpot is worth more than $1.2 billion.

This is the second-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

Friday night’s winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the megaball is 14.

With more than $1 billion in winnings on the line, there is so much excitement in the air. We found droves of people coming to a Center City newsstand Friday, and they weren’t shy about what they would buy with that billion-plus dollar jackpot if they won.

“A boat,” one person said.

“A private island,” said another.

“I would take and make sure my family — everybody got to get a piece of the pie. Then I’m going on vacation,” a person said.

The current jackpot is $1.28 billion. It could end up being even higher ahead of the drawing at 11 p.m. Friday.

While some are careful to pick their own numbers, others leave it up to the wind.

“Randomly. I feel if it’s meant to be then that’s how it would happen,” a person said.

“As they say in the lottery commercials: play responsible,” Dennis Deturck said.

Deturck is a University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor who will not be playing the lottery.

“Essentially, it’s a sure thing that you’re not going to win,” he said.

After doing the math, he estimates the chances of winning is a little bit over 1 in 300 million.

“So it’s like picking a random name out of the entire census of the United States and having it be yours,” Deturck said.

He also says the odds of winning are less than being struck by lightning or attacked by a shark.

“It’s a little more likely actually than having space debris fall on you or something like that, and it’s actually way more likely than flipping coins and picking a perfect March Madness bracket,” Deturck said “In fact, even if you know something about basketball, your odds are a little better of picking a perfect bracket but than winning this lottery but not a whole lot.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Region Kicking Off August With Chance Of 4th Heatwave As Temperatures Will Rise Into High 90s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s safe to say it’s been a hot and dry summer thus far and temperatures will jump once again this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s through Friday, making the first week of August the Philadelphia region’s fourth heatwave of the summer. Every day promises to be hotter than the next, as high pressure builds and intensifies over the area. Temperatures will finally peak on Thursday, leading to record-challenging heat across the majority of the region. The forecast high in Philadelphia on Thursday is 98 degrees and the current record is also 98, which was last set in 1995. Regardless if the records are challenged or broken, heat indices will range between 100 and 104 degrees, making it dangerously hot. A heat advisory may go into effect later in the week. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your NEXT Weather Alerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Buys More Than 4,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Team Members As Jackpot Jumps To $1.28 Billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and its parent company are going all in on the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. They made a big splash at Mike’s News Stand in South Philly and purchased more than 4,000 lottery tickets for team members across properties in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million. “We saw this one billion dollar mark and we thought we’d give all of our team members across the Cordish Gaming division a chance to win,” Joe Billhimer, General Manager for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said. Some workers at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia said if they won, they would pay off student loans, buy a car, take care of family, and other things. The amount of tickets purchased comes out to more than $8,000. If there’s a winner in the 4,000 tickets, the payout will be evenly divided amongst all the Live! team members. That comes out to about $250,000 for each employee before taxes. But if they do hit, Billhimer is asking employees for one particular thing: “Please show up for work tomorrow,” he said. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Drawing
CBS Philly

From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green.   “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said.   But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

National Night Out Events Happening Throughout Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...
BRISTOL, PA
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Philly

Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch Live: Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Players To Speak With Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Week 2 of Eagles Training Camp is underway and Tuesday we will be hearing from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Steichen’s press conference is expected to begin at 9:40 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly. Training camp practice will begin at 10 a.m. and Eagles players will speak with the media following practice. What: Eagles offensive coordinator, players to speak with the media during training camp When: Tuesday, Aug. 2 Time: 9:40 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy