Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Suspects Wanted In Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Boy

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police released video Friday morning in hopes of identifying the people involved in a shooting at Wister Townhomes Complex in East Germantown where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

Police say the people in a BMW X3 got out of their car and fired shots through a crowd at a juvenile riding an ATV.

A 7-year-old child who was playing in the area was shot in the hand.

If you recognize anyone, please call police.

TjmDE
1d ago

look at these savages. homes all around and their shooting the place up. lock them up and throw away the key. there is no rehabilitation for these animals.

Mark
1d ago

Aren’t you glad Philly is ran by democrats who let this happen. Repeatedly. Funny how every democratic run city is full of crimes.

NBC Philadelphia

1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say

A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Woman, Man Hospitalized, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in his chest, back and left leg. Another 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg. Both men were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street.   Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself While Playing With Gun In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with a gun in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood on Saturday evening, police say. It happened on the 4200 block of Vista Street around 7 p.m. The teenage boy was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medical services, where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Wister Townhomes Complex
CBS Philly

Man Shot 3 Times In Nicetown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Priscilla Street around 5:30 p.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Fishtown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a second-story window in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident happened on 5th Street and East Girard Avenue around 5 p.m. Police responded to a person screaming and say they found the boy lying on the ground bleeding from his nose and mouth. Police say he was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The child is in critical condition with several facial fractures, according to officials. The incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit. Police tell CBS3, preliminarily, this appears to be a tragic accident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In Point Breeze: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section on Saturday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m. Police say he was shot three times in the torso, once in the back and in the right leg. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Woman gets 2 1/2 years in police car fires amid 2020 protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

