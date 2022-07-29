Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Suspects Wanted In Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Boy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police released video Friday morning in hopes of identifying the people involved in a shooting at Wister Townhomes Complex in East Germantown where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.
The shooting happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m.
Police say the people in a BMW X3 got out of their car and fired shots through a crowd at a juvenile riding an ATV.
A 7-year-old child who was playing in the area was shot in the hand.
If you recognize anyone, please call police.
Comments / 4