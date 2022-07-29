Mom waits for justice, nearly a year after son is shot to death during road rage incident

abc6onyourside.com
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg police are hoping a tip will solve a 2017 murder outside a car wash. Investigators say James Stennies was at the Miracle Car Wash on Lancaster Ave in the early morning hours of April 22. Stennies was shot several times and died at the...
Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
cwcolumbus.com
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
WSYX ABC6
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
sunny95.com
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
WSYX ABC6
Police: woman dies after shooter opens fire near party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for one or more shooters who fired into a crowd of people Friday night, killing a woman. Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Fariwaood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
WSYX ABC6
1 person found dead following fire in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was pronounced dead following a fire in south Columbus Monday morning. Columbus Fire confirmed one fatality at a structure fire that started around 6 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. Battalion Chief Geitter said a 911 caller reported it was...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Police Called When 3-Year-Old Found Alone in Streets
Nelsonville – Police were called after a good samaritan found a young child running around in the streets in Nelsonville. According to the police on 07/29/2022 Officers responded to Scott St for a report of a juvenile-related complaint/concern. The caller reported a 3-year-old juvenile running around in the street unsupervised.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
18-year-old dead after shooting at party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting Friday night in southeast Columbus. Police have identified the victim as Ayanta Jarmon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue. A call about the shooting was received at 11:35 p.m. She...
WKRC
2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave
CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
WSYX ABC6
'I feel violated,' 81-year-old Columbus woman's Hyundai stolen while she was sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I feel violated." That's what an 81-year-old living in north Columbus said after her Hyundai was stolen from her driveway on July 27. She wanted to keep her identity hidden because she feared being targeted again. "My message to the kids or whoever took my...
Man found guilty in two separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury found a man guilty in two separate murders that happened in Columbus back in 2020. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Rashad Short was convicted on nine counts stemming from the shooting deaths of Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. On April...
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23
Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
