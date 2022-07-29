Late on Rent: Nearly 400 Section 8 cases make up CMHA's rent payment backlog

abc6onyourside.com
WSYX ABC6
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
MARION/MORROW/CRAWFORD—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30th, 2022. To apply for the...
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CelebrateOne partnered with the City of Columbus to host a community baby shower to help new mothers and moms-to-be. "Having a baby is challenging. CelebrateOne is committed to making sure our new moms and moms-to-be in the community are aware of the services available to them,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
Bike rides build community on Columbus’ south side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities across the country have felt trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide rise in violence over the past two years. One Columbus community is working to build resilience to these traumas through a fun summer activity. The Columbus CARES Coalition held its first-ever South Side Resilience Community Bike […]
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
Ohio children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg police are hoping a tip will solve a 2017 murder outside a car wash. Investigators say James Stennies was at the Miracle Car Wash on Lancaster Ave in the early morning hours of April 22. Stennies was shot several times and died at the...
columbusblack.com
Franklin County Children Services (FCCS), is looking for YOU!
Do you have the desire to serve your community? Well, join the Franklin County Department of Children Services. FCCS is now offering up to $1500 in hiring bonuses and are currently looking to hire for a number of positions. These positions offer unique opportunities for individuals to help with the community while advancing their career goals. For more information click the employment link at http://childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov/
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army's LemonAid program wraps up at Columbus Zoo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Saturday wasn't just a great day to attend the zoo, but a great chance to reward the kids that took part in this summer's LemonAid program. This marks the 6th time the Salvation Army held the program in Central Ohio. The program started on June 11 and finished on July 30. The last day included a visit to the zoo with free admission, a t-shirt, and a chance to put their donations in a giant kettle.
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
Intel’s Impact: Water and sewer deal means Columbus draws from New Albany’s windfall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A water and sewer agreement Columbus City Council approved this week means the city will tap into New Albany’s economic bounty from Intel Corp. and surrounding development. In addition to private users paying their utility bills, New Albany will pay as much as $10.5 million to Columbus as land […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fire contains 2-alarm fire at Big Lots Distribution Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department has confirmed a 2nd alarm fire at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Phillipi Road. Crews received the call and were dispatched to the scene at 4:33 p.m. Officials said multiple workers were inside but no one was injured in the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council approves buyout of CPD deputy chiefs
Columbus City Council has approved another Columbus Division of Police buyout. Council approved a buyout of deputy chiefs who have 25 years of experience. Those deputy chiefs can retire early and get a $300,000 payout if they choose to. This comes after 100 officers took part in a $20 million...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
NBC4 Columbus
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
Better Call 4: Gas station gift card scams targeting drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fraudsters are looking to cash in on consumers’ latest worry: soaring gas prices. The Better Business Bureau issued a scam alert in June warning drivers about fake gas station gift cards designed to take advantage of those facing steep prices at the pump. How does it work? Consumers may see a […]
WHIZ
Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
