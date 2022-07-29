ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

 2 days ago
www.waaytv.com

alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen

Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia. Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter. “The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

UPDATED: Medical helicopter crashes Friday afternoon in Andalusia

LIFE SAVER 5 EVERGREEN PROVIDED THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION LATE FRIDAY NIGHT:. “Today, an Air Methods aircraft experienced an accident in Andalusia, Alabama. The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, Alabama. There was no patient on board and the crew have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical evaluation and care. The FAA and NTSB have been made aware of this incident and investigators are enroute to assess the situation. Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident. Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information,” said Air Methods Vice President of Communications Denisse Coffman.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

A house fire in Dale County claims the life of one

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An early morning house fire in Dale County has claimed the life of one man. The fire started early this morning on the 100 block of Friar Road in the Canterbury Farms subdivision in Grimes. The homeowner George Kirby II was unable to escape...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
WRBL News 3

Double murder investigation in Holmes Co., Dothan victim

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder. Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan. According to Holmes County Sheriff, […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected

A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman falls off pontoon boat and hit by prop, Panhandle authorities say

DESTIN, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was severely injured Tuesday when she fell off a pontoon boat and was hit by the propeller, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said. The 22-year old tourist suffered multiple deep lacerations to her arm, deputies said. She was apparently bow-riding on the pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when a wave knocked her overboard and under the boat, where she was struck by the propeller.
DESTIN, FL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE NARCOTICS CHARGES

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive. 43-year old Amanda Walker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section found Walker to be in possession of 100-grams of methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Narcotics paraphernalia.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

