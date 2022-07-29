Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

LIFE SAVER 5 EVERGREEN PROVIDED THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION LATE FRIDAY NIGHT:. “Today, an Air Methods aircraft experienced an accident in Andalusia, Alabama. The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, Alabama. There was no patient on board and the crew have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical evaluation and care. The FAA and NTSB have been made aware of this incident and investigators are enroute to assess the situation. Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident. Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information,” said Air Methods Vice President of Communications Denisse Coffman.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO