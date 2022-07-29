Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

www.waaytv.com
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen
Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia. Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter. “The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was...
Andalusia Star News
UPDATED: Medical helicopter crashes Friday afternoon in Andalusia
LIFE SAVER 5 EVERGREEN PROVIDED THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION LATE FRIDAY NIGHT:. “Today, an Air Methods aircraft experienced an accident in Andalusia, Alabama. The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, Alabama. There was no patient on board and the crew have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical evaluation and care. The FAA and NTSB have been made aware of this incident and investigators are enroute to assess the situation. Our team will cooperate fully with their efforts to assess the cause of this unfortunate accident. Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored, and we will not be sharing any additional information,” said Air Methods Vice President of Communications Denisse Coffman.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
wdhn.com
A house fire in Dale County claims the life of one
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An early morning house fire in Dale County has claimed the life of one man. The fire started early this morning on the 100 block of Friar Road in the Canterbury Farms subdivision in Grimes. The homeowner George Kirby II was unable to escape...
wdhn.com
Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
wdhn.com
A family continues to search for a family member who has been missing for 7 years
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A little more than seven years ago, a Dale County man was last seen. Ever since, his family, through several searches and investigations is trying to find any trace of him. Charles Childree returned home from his daily walk on July 21st, 2015 and...
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
UPDATE: HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan […]
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
Double murder investigation in Holmes Co., Dothan victim
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder. Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan. According to Holmes County Sheriff, […]
wtvy.com
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
Woman falls off bow of pontoon boat, cut by propellor, Florida police say
DESTIN, Fla. — A woman visiting Florida learned a tough lesson about boat safety earlier this week. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office, the 22-year-old woman suffered “very deep” cuts to her arm when she fell off a pontoon boat on Monday and was struck by a propeller, WKRG-TV reported.
Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
Mysuncoast.com
Woman falls off pontoon boat and hit by prop, Panhandle authorities say
DESTIN, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was severely injured Tuesday when she fell off a pontoon boat and was hit by the propeller, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said. The 22-year old tourist suffered multiple deep lacerations to her arm, deputies said. She was apparently bow-riding on the pontoon boat, with her feet in the water, when a wave knocked her overboard and under the boat, where she was struck by the propeller.
Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river
A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
navarrenewspaper.com
ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE NARCOTICS CHARGES
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Bradford Drive. 43-year old Amanda Walker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section found Walker to be in possession of 100-grams of methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Narcotics paraphernalia.
navarrenewspaper.com
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
