9 Movies Like 'Gangs of New York' For More Period Dramas

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón to Produce Philip K. Dick Family Drama ‘Jane’ for Amazon Studios
Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón will team up to produce the feature film “Jane” for Amazon Studios. The family drama, about the relationship between acclaimed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick and his twin sister, is being developed with Dick’s daughter, Isa Hackett. Theron,...
People Are So Mad At Jamie Lee Curtis For Saying This About Ana de Armas—What Was She Thinking?!
Jamie Lee Curtis just opened up about a cringe wrong assumption she made about Ana de Armas in an interview with Elle Magazine. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 63, sat down to discuss de Armas for a new profile on the Cuban-Spanish actress, 34, who she met and worked with on the acclaimed 2019 mystery flick Knives Out.
‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino
Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Ana de Armas as late actress and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The...
What 'Bad Day at Black Rock' Has to Say About the Evils of Complicity
Bad Day at Black Rock begins right after the end of World War II, with protagonist John J. Macreedy (Spencer Tracy) getting off a train at the small town of Black Rock. The locals begin to immediately eye him with suspicion, as they do to all outsiders who wander into their path. Macreedy keeps his desires closely guarded to his chest as he attempts to seek out a room to stay. However, he does begin to inquire about the condition of Komoko, a Japanese-American resident of the area who's nowhere to be seen. Thus begins a suspenseful tale that sees Macreedy encountering not just violence and cruelty, but also the long-term ramifications of complicity.
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82
Caan's memorable screen appearances included Brian's Song, The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
How to Watch 'Thirteen Lives': Where to Witness the True Story of the Tham Luang Cave Rescue
Many may remember how in 2018 newsreels shared the devastating story of twelve boys and their soccer coach being trapped inside a cave in Thailand. The fate of these thirteen lives was entirely unknown for over two weeks. With an international rescue effort consisting of over 10,000 people, after 18 days trapped in the Thai Luang cave system, the thirteen saw freedom. All survived thanks to the brave divers of the rescue team. Inspired by this true story, William Nicholson wrote a screenplay, and in 2020, Deadline announced the building anticipation for Ron Howard's role in producing and directing the biographical survival film Thirteen Lives. While other productions are in the works focusing on this true story, "sources who read the script by Nicholson see Thirteen Lives as another Apollo 13 for Howard," according to Deadline Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr.
Oscar Winners Bobby Moresco & Nick Vallelonga Partner With ‘Midnight Run’ Scribe George Gallo & John Gotti Jr. For Series ‘Betrayal: John Gotti And The Fall Of La Cosa Nostra’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning screenwriters Bobby Moresco (Crash) and Nick Vallelonga (Green Book) have partnered with Midnight Run scribe George Gallo and John Gotti Jr. to develop the series Betrayal examining John Gotti and the Fall of La Cosa Notra. The New York gangster—otherwise known as the Teflon Don, the Dapper Don—was a Caesar, an Emperor… a King. His flamboyant lifestyle and frequent public trials as the head of the Gambino crime family, which controlled New York’s largest organized-crime syndicates, made him not only a prominent figure in the 1980s and ’90s, but also one of...
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor. The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance. "To...
'Marvel Zombies' Explainer: What Is the Comics Story Behind the Undead?
Marvel certainly didn't disappoint at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Fans lucky enough to catch the Marvel panel in Hall H were inundated with upcoming features on TV and film, with titles expanding the MCU to Phase 5 and beyond (let's just say your children's children may only possibly see the end of it). One of the more intriguing announcements was a Marvel Zombies TV series, one that continues the story started in the fifth episode of What If...?, titled "What If... Zombies?!" One of the more popular episodes of the series, it picks up in a universe where Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Captain America (Josh Keaton), and a number of other Avengers are infected by a virus that turns them into murderous zombies. A handful of heroes, including Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the head of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), head to Wakanda with the Mind Stone in hand, hoping to find a cure. In the final scene, the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) reveals that Wakanda is compromised and that a zombie Thanos awaits them. Before we get into the few details we know of the upcoming series, though, a brief history of Marvel's undead.
Celebrating Norman Lear, progressive architect of the Archie-verse, as he turns 100
"Comedy expresses the foolishness of the human condition," said Norman Lear. "Humor makes it possible to see our biggest social issues." Lear shared that observation with Salon shortly before his 100th birthday on July 27, 2022. As a centenarian, he has now lived through a full quarter of the 400-year culture war that has bloodied America's history. Widely known for creating some of the most groundbreaking sitcoms ever broadcast, from "All in the Family" to "The Jeffersons," Lear devoted his entire comedic life to amplifying the voices of Americans who have historically been stifled.
The 'Peanuts' Gang Doesn't Want Summer to End in 'Lucy's School' Trailer
As Apple TV+ announced earlier this year, the Peanuts-centered projects will keep on coming through the Summer. The next title in the slate is Lucy’s School, a 2-D animated special that got its sweet and cute trailer released today. The special centers around Lucy and her friends trying to come to terms with the fact that Summer is about to end and there’s nothing they can do to avoid going back to school. Or is there?
Arturo Castro and José Estrada are part of the Netflix animated series Entergalactic
Guatemalan actors Arthur Castro and Jose Estrada are part of the animated series Netflix’s Entergalactic. The series features a type of animation never seen before and will be released on September 30. Arturo Castro and José Estrada are part of the Netflix animated series Entergalactic. Guatemalan actors have...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Team Again on ‘The Wager’ From ‘Flower Moon’ Author
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again for an adaptation of another book from David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” – this time teaming on a project called “The Wager.”. Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the...
'Nope': What Happened to Keith David's Otis Sr.?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Nope.Jordan Peele’s newest genre film, Nope, opens with the only really gruesome scene in the movie: Otis Senior gets killed. Played by Keith David, he is out riding horses with his son Otis Junior, aka OJ, (Daniel Kaluuya) when he is suddenly struck by illness or injury. This seemed to have confused some people (looking at you, Logan Paul), so we have created this explainer just to clear up any confusion.
