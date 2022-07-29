Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville

www.waaytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting. Police say they were called to Seminole Drive and 8th Avenue around 8PM. Two people were taken to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead, according to HPD. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under...
WAFF
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Seminole Drive. One person was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St. The Huntsville Police...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for driver in hit-and-run that left one person critically injured
Huntsville Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 5:00 Sunday morning sending officers to the intersection of University Drive and Julia Street where it happened. The vehicle left the scene, according to HPD. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say their investigation...
WAFF
One dead, one in critical condition following a wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle car accident Sunday night. According to Don Webster with HEMSI the single-vehicle car accident happened at 5001 Adventist Boulevard Sunday night. Webster said the accident happened when a car hit and tree. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.
WAFF
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Mars Hill Book Store...
Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
One dead in overnight Huntsville shooting
Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight Friday.
One person shot, injured after family argument
An argument between siblings in Madison resulted in a person being shot and sustaining a life-threatening injury.
WAAY-TV
Police identify suspect in Huntsville shooting that injured 1
Huntsville police are searching for a man facing first-degree assault charges for a shooting Wednesday. Police are looking for 33-year-old Kenneth Allen Daniel. Investigators said Daniel was in a verbal fight with the victim off Academy Drive before shooting them. Investigators believe Daniel fled in an older model Tahoe. The...
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged in Thursday shooting death of ex-girlfriend
A Madison man has been charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute Thursday. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Wall Street SW in Madison, where they found an injured woman and 19-year-old Antonio Terrell Burks, the sheriff's office said.
Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
WAAY-TV
1 critically injured after family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
One person is in custody and another is critically injured after a family dispute ended in a shooting Friday in Madison. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gillespie Road. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Webster said.
themadisonrecord.com
MPD: Family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
MADISON – On Friday afternoon, a family dispute on Gillespie Road near Wall Triana led to someone being shot and injured. Click here to read the story from WAFF.
Comments / 2