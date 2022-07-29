Former Buffalo Bills Player Once Wrote a Hit Country Song

1360binghamton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. Lesinski
Related
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Set To Host CMA Awards
Click here to read the full article. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning have been tapped to host the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainment of the Year winner, returns for a second consecutive year to host the awards honoring country music’s best, while Manning is hosting for the first time. The awards show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 PM on ABC. Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks. “Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” said Bryan. “When...
Alan Jackson Speaks Out After Revealing He’ll Become a Grandfather in December
Country star Alan Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his daughter and future grandson. “Our baby is having a baby,” the star wrote in his caption. “Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December.” He also included the hashtag “#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Luke Bryan Has One ‘Hell of an Ending to the Weekend’ in New Concert Video With Riley Green
Luke Bryan ended his weekend with a bang when he and Riley Green made a stop in Tallahassee, Florida. During the Rock the Roost performance at the city’s community college, the country hitmakers put on a hell of a show for their fans. On Saturday, the “Country On” singer...
LOOK: Blake Shelton Looks Like Rip Wheeler in His Epic National Cowboy Day Photo
With it being National Cowboy Day on Saturday, Blake Shelton didn’t want to be left out of the action and this photo is just great. Shelton, who spends a lot of his time as a coach on The Voice, dropped this image on Twitter. In fact, he looks pretty serious right here. We also think that Shelton kind of reminds us of another cowboy, Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser on Yellowstone. Take a look for yourself and see if you can see a resemblance to Rip, too.
Several Buffalo Bills players 'recruiting' veteran Joe Haden
New Buffalo Bills superstar Von Miller is making a pitch to bring a veteran to Western New York. Superstar wideout Stefon Diggs seems interested in the idea as well through his social media. Jordan Poyer has also hinted at this as well. Miller reached out to veteran cornerback Joe Haden...
CMT
Kenny Chesney is Mourning Fan Who Died at His Saturday Night Concert
Kenny Chesney is mourning the death of one of his fans at his Empower Field concert in Denver, Colorado, Saturday night. The Denver Post reported a woman died Saturday night when she fell from an escalator at the end of Chesney’s concert. The Denver Post attributes its news to Denver police and the stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Josh Allen Fight News
Getting into a practice fight with the franchise quarterback is probably not a good idea. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into a fight at practice with a teammate. Allen, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, didn't back down from the challenge. That probably isn't going to go...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Crushes a Travis Tritt Classic at the Grand Ole Opry
We all love country music from the 90s. It was the decade that brought us some of the biggest stars and best songs of the genre. Artists like Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Travis Tritt were on the radio and topping the charts. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating 90s country with a brand new interactive exhibit. Additionally, they released a TV special featuring today’s biggest names covering the hits they grew up on. For instance, Lainey Wilson covered Travis Tritt’s 1992 hit “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” on the Opry Stage.
Barbara Mandrell has surprise appearance at Grand Ole Opry 25 years after retirement
Barbara Mandrell returned to the Grand Ole Opry House stage, alongside Carrie Underwood, for the first time since her retirement 35 years ago.
Dierks Bentley says the energy is going to be 'crazy' during ABC's 'CMA Fest' special
Dierks Bentley has a lot to look forward to when "CMA Fest" airs on ABC on Aug. 3. In addition to his own solo set, Bentley is also co-hosting the televised special -- which was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, during the annual four-day CMA Fest back in June -- with his "Worth a Shot" duet partner, Elle King.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lainey Wilson Delivers Rousing Rendition Of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” At The Grand Ole Opry ’90s Special
I can’t get enough of these ’90s country covers at the Grand Ole Opry. As part of their “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience that’s running until the end of 2022, the iconic country music venue is hosting a cool new interactive tour exhibition, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations, all dedicated to the good ol’ days of country music.
NBC Sports
Bills sign Jordan Miller
The Bills announced the signing of free agent cornerback Jordan Miller to a one-year deal. Miller, 25, has three years of NFL experience, most recently with the Saints. He entered the NFL as an fifth-round choice of the Falcons in 2019 and spent two years in Atlanta. Miller joined the Seahawks’ roster during the 2021 offseason but Seattle waived him in the middle of training camp.
Ronnie Dunn Recalls Brooks & Dunn Reuniting After Split
During a recent interview, Ronnie Dunn opened up about reuniting with Kix Brooks after the iconic country music duo split years ago. Brooks & Dunn became one of the biggest acts in country music in the ’90s as the pair spent 20 years making music and touring to sold-out crowds together. Yet they abruptly decided to call it quits on their legendary careers back in 2009 to the shock of country music fans everywhere. More than a decade after their split, Brooks & Dunn are reunited and touring together once again, and Dunn says fans seem more excited than ever to see them perform.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
592
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0