Woodtick Fire grows to 1,902 acres

Anderson Mountain Road open for personal use fuelwood collection
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest will open the Anderson Mountain Road (#60081), effective immediately, for personal use fuelwood collection. There is a significant amount of dead and down timber due to the Trail Creek Fire and the construction of the contingency line in 2021. A contractor...
Moose Fire grows to 43, 226 acres
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning west of North Fork has burned 43,226 acres and is 15% contained. The cause is still undetermined. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for potential thunderstorms and dry lightning arriving as early as 2:00 p.m., increasing chances of erratic fire behavior. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.
Missing hiker on Mount Borah found alive
CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On July 24 around 8 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Challis received the report of a missing hiker on Mount Borah. The hiker was last seen by his wife around 3 p.m. after they had taken a wrong turn on the trail.
