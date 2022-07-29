Council on gun safety tasked with safety solutions amid loosened gun regulations

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.

