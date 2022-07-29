Council on gun safety tasked with safety solutions amid loosened gun regulations

www.localmemphis.com
Related
actionnews5.com
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
localmemphis.com
'Enough is enough' | Community advocates, leaders walk in solidarity against gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night, city leaders and victims' families walked in solidarity against gun violence. One resident said the walk is not in vain. “We started off saying a walk, but it’s not a walk. It’s a movement,” community advocate...
Informed Sources: July 30, 2022
GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
Halbert says clerk’s office caught up on license plates, blames county for mail delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Clerk says her office is all caught up with a backlog of license plates after she claims mailing services have slowed down progress. Across the county, long lines have become synonymous across the county with the clerk’s office after the state rolled out new plates for the time since 2006. People have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking. A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.
Guns are weapon of choice for violent crime in Shelby County, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guns are the weapon of choice for violent crime, according to a release from the Shelby County Crime Commission. According to figures from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), for the first six months of 2022, there were 3,578 reported violent incidents involving guns compared to only 1,630 in 2011 and 2,522 just six years ago (2016).
tri-statedefender.com
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism
Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby County Clerk says office has caught up on backlog of license plates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office said it has finally caught up on the backlog of license plates that led to weeks and even months-long delays for customers. Thursday, Clerk Wanda Halbert said they have processed the backlog, and customers who are still waiting on their license plates should expect them in the mail in 14 to 21 business days.
localmemphis.com
14 arrested and charged for carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen people were arrested for stealing cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The youngest suspect is 10 years old, police said. MPD partnered with several area law enforcement agencies to make these arrests, recovering four stolen vehicles in the end. Five handguns were also recovered.
Shelby County DA Forum: Weirich, Mulroy Trade Barbs on ‘Wake Up Memphis’
MEMPHIS, TN — Shelby County district attorney candidates, incumbent DA General Amy Weirich (R) and challenger University of Memphis professor Steve Mulroy (D), are facing off Friday morning exclusively on The Mighty 990 KWAM. “Wake Up Memphis” co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter will ask the candidates questions...
5 people robbed within an hour in Tennessee neighborhood
A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
Problem Solvers uncover landlords getting tax breaks while not paying the bills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis apartment complex owner that has had repeated utility shut-offs due to nonpayment is also getting city tax breaks, a Problem Solvers investigation found. David Jackson and Gloria Cochran alerted the Problem Solvers to the issue when their electricity got cut off at the Garden View Apartments on Whitaker Drive in […]
3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
actionnews5.com
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
5 Robberies in Shelby County in Less Than 60 Minutes
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after five people were robbed in their driveways within an hour this week. In each case from the Tuesday incidents, police said the robbers were allegedly armed with multiple weapons, used threatening language, and told the victims, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” before they drove away in what is believed to be a black Kia.
Man held mother hostage in Tunica County motel standoff
This article has been edited to reflect the correct age of the suspect’s mother. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon. Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Low Voter Turnout in Suburbs Worries Memphis Republicans
Republicans across Shelby County have growing concerns about extremely low early voting numbers — especially in the suburbs. According to some statistics barely eight percent of registered voters have cast a ballot in early voting. Numbers have been especially low in Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland and Germantown. Turnout in unincorporated...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0