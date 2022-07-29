BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away. Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO