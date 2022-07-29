www.bismarcknd.gov
Related
newsdakota.com
Issak Dead At North Dakota State Penitentiary
MANDAN, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – A man convicted of multiple homicide in Mandan is dead. North Dakota’s Department of Corrections say 48 year-old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. A release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Bismarck that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Bismarck, ND using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kfgo.com
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called...
48th annual Capital A’Fair coming to Bismarck
Craft demonstrations will take place both days of the event, including yarn spinning/weaving, wood turning and wood carving, plein air painting, quilting, lace making, and porcelain painting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Elks Lodge regains its antlers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer, there was a mountain lion and a moose that wandered through Bismarck. Well, there’s another animal in town, an elk, but this one is here to stay. A snip seems to be all that it took for one elk to lose its horns....
KFYR-TV
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
KNOX News Radio
2 Dem ND senators want answers on AG’s deleted emails
Two Democratic State Senators want answers on why former North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s e-mail account was deleted after he died — and why the Attorney General’s office felt it had authority to move money from a salary line item into an account that paid for an overrun of a lease paid for a private building.
kvrr.com
Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bismarck, Remember When The Memorial Bridge Was A Grate Bridge?
That's not a typo. Remember when it was a two-lane metal grate bridge?
Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away. Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.
Bismarck, Is Gas Way Less Paying Inside On Sundays?
Don't pay at the pump, be bold and step inside first. You may score big.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career. In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area. The demand has gone up across the country....
Mandan announces new Holiday Lights attraction
The attraction will engage the traditional spirit of the holiday seasons along with activities that will exemplify Mandan's unique event-capturing philosophy.
AG Week
On-time planting and timely rains give central North Dakota wheat 'best potentials we've ever seen'
WILTON, N.D. — It wouldn't have taken much for 2022 spring wheat in central North Dakota to beat the 2021 crop. "Well, last year's crop — there wasn't one, right?" said Jamie Schurhamer, agronomy manager at Hefty Seeds in Wilton, said. Most of the wheat and corn in the area was hayed rather than combined as drought stress limited growth and yield.
Morton County Sheriff’s K9 Gabber says goodbye
A mainstay in the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating his hard-earned retirement after only seven years of work. This sounds strange… until you take dog years into account. Gabber, a member of Morton County’s K9 unit, has been on the force for some time, working alongside human partner Corporal Peterson. With a final shift […]
KFYR-TV
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Animal shelters are bursting at the seams. The Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound Facility has 25 available spots for dogs, and right now there are 17 being housed, as of Wednesday. Normally, the impound facility would rely on local animal rescues to take in the dogs, but those...
One dead following shooting in Glen Ullin on Friday morning
UPDATE (7/29, 3:43 p.m.) – According to court documents, the 19-year-old man from Hauge, N.D. is being held on charges of murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the 19-year-old suspect told police that he had […]
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Give summer a sweet ending at Memorial Library’s ice cream social
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is almost over, and with the new school year comes a scramble to make up for the lost time in the classroom. Luckily, for those who practice summer reading, that isn’t much of a problem. The idea of summer reading is a pretty popular one to help develop childhood education […]
Comments / 0