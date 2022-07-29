ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Issak Dead At North Dakota State Penitentiary

MANDAN, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – A man convicted of multiple homicide in Mandan is dead. North Dakota’s Department of Corrections say 48 year-old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. A release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in...
MANDAN, ND
kfgo.com

Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
Mandan, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Elks Lodge regains its antlers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer, there was a mountain lion and a moose that wandered through Bismarck. Well, there’s another animal in town, an elk, but this one is here to stay. A snip seems to be all that it took for one elk to lose its horns....
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scouting teaches courage and confidence. An 11-year-old Girl Scout from Bismarck is soaring to new heights through her involvement in the organization. “Alright, you ready?” asked Bismarck Aero Center flight instructor Clint May. “Yup!” responded Arabella Archambault. 11-year-old Arabella has looked forward to this...
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 Dem ND senators want answers on AG’s deleted emails

Two Democratic State Senators want answers on why former North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s e-mail account was deleted after he died — and why the Attorney General’s office felt it had authority to move money from a salary line item into an account that paid for an overrun of a lease paid for a private building.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Politics Local#Lincoln#Nddot#North 5th Street#Av
KX News

Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away. Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career. In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area. The demand has gone up across the country....
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Morton County Sheriff’s K9 Gabber says goodbye

A mainstay in the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating his hard-earned retirement after only seven years of work. This sounds strange… until you take dog years into account. Gabber, a member of Morton County’s K9 unit, has been on the force for some time, working alongside human partner Corporal Peterson. With a final shift […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Animal shelters are bursting at the seams. The Bismarck-Mandan Animal Impound Facility has 25 available spots for dogs, and right now there are 17 being housed, as of Wednesday. Normally, the impound facility would rely on local animal rescues to take in the dogs, but those...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

One dead following shooting in Glen Ullin on Friday morning

UPDATE (7/29, 3:43 p.m.) – According to court documents, the 19-year-old man from Hauge, N.D. is being held on charges of murder, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm in the city. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the 19-year-old suspect told police that he had […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy