ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Gotti Series 'Betrayal' In Development From Oscar-Winning Screenwriters Bobby Moresco and Nick Vallelonga

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Problem With 'The Godfather Part III' Isn't Casting, It's Clarity

The Godfather Part III is a terrible sequel. It has to be. Doesn’t everybody say so? The Sopranos, the Muppets, every other loudmouth film reviewer with a YouTube channel – turn anywhere in pop culture, you can find the third Godfather as the butt of jokes. Whether it’s Al Pacino’s hair, Sofia Coppola’s acting, or Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s script, not one element in the film went right. That is, until the re-edited version titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone came out in 2020 and finally set things to right, making a proper ending for the trilogy.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Marilyn Monroe movie trailer has dropped – this is the book that Blonde is based on

Set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the official trailer for the much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has dropped, showing Ana de Armas’s platinum transformation into the lead role.Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie reimagines the life of the American singer, actor and model – from her volatile childhood through to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements with notable figures including President John F Kennedy and the playwright Arthur Miller.The long-awaited film adaptation of Oates’ fictionalised Monroe has been in the works since 2014 and is set to be released globally on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Elle

Netflix's 'Blonde' Trailer With Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Reveals 'Ant-Man' And 'Succession' Stars

Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, R-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Knives Out and The Gray Man's Ana de Armas. And it has given us a glimpse at Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale as baseball star Joe DiMaggio and 's Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller, both of whom were married to Marilyn at different points in their lifetime.
MOVIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino

Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gotti
Person
Nick Vallelonga
Person
James Marsden
Person
Al Capone
Person
John Travolta
Page Six

Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday

Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
MOVIES
Page Six

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
AMAGANSETT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Don John#Limited Series#Screenwriters#Green Book#The American Mafia
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

What 'Bad Day at Black Rock' Has to Say About the Evils of Complicity

Bad Day at Black Rock begins right after the end of World War II, with protagonist John J. Macreedy (Spencer Tracy) getting off a train at the small town of Black Rock. The locals begin to immediately eye him with suspicion, as they do to all outsiders who wander into their path. Macreedy keeps his desires closely guarded to his chest as he attempts to seek out a room to stay. However, he does begin to inquire about the condition of Komoko, a Japanese-American resident of the area who's nowhere to be seen. Thus begins a suspenseful tale that sees Macreedy encountering not just violence and cruelty, but also the long-term ramifications of complicity.
MOVIES
Collider

The 'Peanuts' Gang Doesn't Want Summer to End in 'Lucy's School' Trailer

As Apple TV+ announced earlier this year, the Peanuts-centered projects will keep on coming through the Summer. The next title in the slate is Lucy’s School, a 2-D animated special that got its sweet and cute trailer released today. The special centers around Lucy and her friends trying to come to terms with the fact that Summer is about to end and there’s nothing they can do to avoid going back to school. Or is there?
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor. The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance. "To...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy