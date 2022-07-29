John Gotti Series 'Betrayal' In Development From Oscar-Winning Screenwriters Bobby Moresco and Nick Vallelonga

collider.com
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
The Problem With 'The Godfather Part III' Isn't Casting, It's Clarity
The Godfather Part III is a terrible sequel. It has to be. Doesn’t everybody say so? The Sopranos, the Muppets, every other loudmouth film reviewer with a YouTube channel – turn anywhere in pop culture, you can find the third Godfather as the butt of jokes. Whether it’s Al Pacino’s hair, Sofia Coppola’s acting, or Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s script, not one element in the film went right. That is, until the re-edited version titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone came out in 2020 and finally set things to right, making a proper ending for the trilogy.
The Marilyn Monroe movie trailer has dropped – this is the book that Blonde is based on
Set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the official trailer for the much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has dropped, showing Ana de Armas’s platinum transformation into the lead role.Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie reimagines the life of the American singer, actor and model – from her volatile childhood through to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements with notable figures including President John F Kennedy and the playwright Arthur Miller.The long-awaited film adaptation of Oates’ fictionalised Monroe has been in the works since 2014 and is set to be released globally on...
Netflix's 'Blonde' Trailer With Ana De Armas Playing Marilyn Reveals 'Ant-Man' And 'Succession' Stars
Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, R-rated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Knives Out and The Gray Man's Ana de Armas. And it has given us a glimpse at Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale as baseball star Joe DiMaggio and 's Adrien Brody as playwright Arthur Miller, both of whom were married to Marilyn at different points in their lifetime.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show
FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino
Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
‘Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates Remembers the ‘Legend’ Paul Sorvino After His Death
An outpouring of support and memories has flooded social media following the death of veteran actor Paul Sorvino. Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates has added to the many well-wishers. Coates, who worked with Sorvino on the Canadian mob series Bad Blood, shared his feelings on his official Twitter. The...
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
‘High Noon’ On Broadway: Beloved Hollywood Western To Be Adapted For Stage By ‘Forrest Gump’ Writer Eric Roth
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Broadway will get a Western play for the first time in decades next year when High Noon, a world premiere stage adaptation by Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth of the Stanley Kramer-produced 1952 film classic, arrives on the New York stage. Michael Arden, whose Once On This Island...
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82
Caan's memorable screen appearances included Brian's Song, The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Paul Sorvino played more than a Mafia don. Here's a look at some of his best-known roles
From 'Goodfellas' to 'Law & Order,' revisit some of the best performances by Paul Sorvino, the beloved actor who died Monday at age 83.
What 'Bad Day at Black Rock' Has to Say About the Evils of Complicity
Bad Day at Black Rock begins right after the end of World War II, with protagonist John J. Macreedy (Spencer Tracy) getting off a train at the small town of Black Rock. The locals begin to immediately eye him with suspicion, as they do to all outsiders who wander into their path. Macreedy keeps his desires closely guarded to his chest as he attempts to seek out a room to stay. However, he does begin to inquire about the condition of Komoko, a Japanese-American resident of the area who's nowhere to be seen. Thus begins a suspenseful tale that sees Macreedy encountering not just violence and cruelty, but also the long-term ramifications of complicity.
The 'Peanuts' Gang Doesn't Want Summer to End in 'Lucy's School' Trailer
As Apple TV+ announced earlier this year, the Peanuts-centered projects will keep on coming through the Summer. The next title in the slate is Lucy’s School, a 2-D animated special that got its sweet and cute trailer released today. The special centers around Lucy and her friends trying to come to terms with the fact that Summer is about to end and there’s nothing they can do to avoid going back to school. Or is there?
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor. The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance. "To...
