Stepfather of Jordan Brooks out of custody on bond days after Brook's mother

A Central New York native is accused of posing as a CIA agent and conning two women out of $128,000, then threatening to kill them and their families. Kiernan Major, who grew up in Auburn, N.Y., was arrested by the FBI this week on a federal stalking charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, California, this week. The FBI said Major tricked two women into spending their life savings and maxing our their credit cards for him in the name of “national security” because he couldn’t spend his own money due to concerns about a paper trail.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO