Oswego County, NY

Stepfather of Jordan Brooks out of custody on bond days after Brook's mother

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago
cnycentral.com

cnycentral.com

Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 P.M. Saturday night in the area of Grace St. and Massena St. Upon arrival, Officers located several casings on the scene. A residence and vehicle were also found to have been struck by gunfire.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

74-year-old killed in Oswego County crash

MEXICO, NY — A 74-year-old man died in the hospital Saturday evening after he was injured in an Oswego County crash. Police say that just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 74-year-old Bruce W. Hinman was traveling west down Route 104 on his motorcycle. He was hit by a car that was exiting I-81 southbound at State Route 104. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22

Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
FULTON, NY
Jordan, NY
Syracuse, NY
Oswego County, NY
Crime & Safety
cnycentral.com

23-year-old arrested for robbery

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are investigating a robbery that took place just before 1 A.M. Sunday morning on the 100 block of W. Lafayette Avenue. Police say 23-year-old Candace Keith robbed another 23-year-old woman after getting into an altercation. Various items were stolen including a credit card and...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
SODUS, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22

11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYS CNTACT. 11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 16:24:30 – 07/15/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/15/22 around 12:17 hours, Julian B. Aguzar, 36, was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest following...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man

It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
ROSE, NY
#Cerebral Palsy#Violent Crime
cnycentral.com

Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man from Central NY conned 2 women out of $128,000 and threatened to kill them: FBI

A Central New York native is accused of posing as a CIA agent and conning two women out of $128,000, then threatening to kill them and their families. Kiernan Major, who grew up in Auburn, N.Y., was arrested by the FBI this week on a federal stalking charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, California, this week. The FBI said Major tricked two women into spending their life savings and maxing our their credit cards for him in the name of “national security” because he couldn’t spend his own money due to concerns about a paper trail.
AUBURN, NY
whcuradio.com

Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
HOMER, NY
Lite 98.7

70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY

If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Man Arrested In Connection With City's Latest Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested in the murder of another man inside an apartment at Clinton Plaza. Syracuse Police say 42 year old Kevin Pulley Jr is being charged in the death of 52 year old John Turner. Turner was found shot multiple times inside an...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sentenced in DWI case

Kevin Drumm, a former Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with drunken driving while off duty last year, pleaded guilty this week. Drumm pleaded guilty in DeWitt Town Court to driving while ability impaired by alcohol. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. He also has to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and his license is suspended for 90 days, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

