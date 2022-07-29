Stepfather of Jordan Brooks out of custody on bond days after Brook's mother

cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 P.M. Saturday night in the area of Grace St. and Massena St. Upon arrival, Officers located several casings on the scene. A residence and vehicle were also found to have been struck by gunfire.
74-year-old killed in Oswego County crash
MEXICO, NY — A 74-year-old man died in the hospital Saturday evening after he was injured in an Oswego County crash. Police say that just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 74-year-old Bruce W. Hinman was traveling west down Route 104 on his motorcycle. He was hit by a car that was exiting I-81 southbound at State Route 104. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
23-year-old arrested for robbery
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are investigating a robbery that took place just before 1 A.M. Sunday morning on the 100 block of W. Lafayette Avenue. Police say 23-year-old Candace Keith robbed another 23-year-old woman after getting into an altercation. Various items were stolen including a credit card and...
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: 7/15 – 7/22/22
11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYS CNTACT. 11:31:25 – 07/15/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST. 16:24:30 – 07/15/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. On 7/15/22 around 12:17 hours, Julian B. Aguzar, 36, was charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest following...
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Suspect identified in deadly apartment complex shooting at Clinton Plaza Apartment
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have identified the man they believe is responsible for a deadly apartment complex shooting. Police arrested 42-year-old Kevin Pulley Jr. a week after 52-year-old John Turner was found shot and killed inside his 13th floor apartment. The shooting occurred on July 21st in Clinton...
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
Man from Central NY conned 2 women out of $128,000 and threatened to kill them: FBI
A Central New York native is accused of posing as a CIA agent and conning two women out of $128,000, then threatening to kill them and their families. Kiernan Major, who grew up in Auburn, N.Y., was arrested by the FBI this week on a federal stalking charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, California, this week. The FBI said Major tricked two women into spending their life savings and maxing our their credit cards for him in the name of “national security” because he couldn’t spend his own money due to concerns about a paper trail.
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
70 Year Old Still Missing After 4 Weeks; Last Seen In Upstate NY
If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.
Syracuse Man Arrested In Connection With City's Latest Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested in the murder of another man inside an apartment at Clinton Plaza. Syracuse Police say 42 year old Kevin Pulley Jr is being charged in the death of 52 year old John Turner. Turner was found shot multiple times inside an...
Utica Police continue search for man who reportedly never resurfaced from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. — Utica Police are searching for a man, who they have tentatively identified as 42-year-old Musar Pwa, after receiving reports that a man went into the Mohawk River and did not resurface on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the Leland Avenue entrance to Mohawk River around 6...
Fired Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy sentenced in DWI case
Kevin Drumm, a former Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with drunken driving while off duty last year, pleaded guilty this week. Drumm pleaded guilty in DeWitt Town Court to driving while ability impaired by alcohol. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. He also has to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and his license is suspended for 90 days, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.
'Please put it out! Put it out!' Desperate tenant says she can't get precious photos after apartment fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — "Please put it out! Put it out!" Tina Loucks pleaded three weeks ago as her cell phone recorded the fire destroying her apartment building. I met her back at the apartment in Gananda today. "It's horrible," she said. "It's devastating. It's sad." Loucks says there...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
SPD stress dangers of kids and pets in hot cars, highlighting National Night Out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is reminding parents and pet owners of dangers in the hot summer months. Lt. Matthew Malinowski with the department says these awful tragedies can be avoided if people take a second to always check their backseat before leaving a vehicle. Malinowski says...
