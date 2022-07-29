'They want to compete': Bruce Pearl and Auburn host Hoops for Hope camp for Down syndrome kids

Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Augusta in AU Club! A Twin Home Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Augusta offers lawn and exterior building care, so you can relax & enjoy! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, SS APP, Private Master Suite w/Walk-in Zero Entry Super Shower, Bedrooms 2 & 3 with J&J Bath, Solid Surface Countertops Hardwood Floors, Pella Windows, Tankless Hot Water, Multiple Sliding System for indoor outdoor living opening to spacious covered porch overlooking beautiful AUC Golf Course 6th Fairway! Visit Augusta website for add'l info! https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/augusta Monthly COA Fee $200. GOLF COURSE VIEW.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO