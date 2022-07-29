'They want to compete': Bruce Pearl and Auburn host Hoops for Hope camp for Down syndrome kids

oanow.com
247Sports
Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
247Sports
Auburn freshman showing versatility for Pearl's basketball team
AUBURN, Alabama–One of three freshmen on the 2022-23 Auburn basketball roster, Chance Westry has shown his versatility in summer practices as the Tigers prepare for their three exhibition games in Israel. Coach Bruce Pearl notes that Westry is off to a solid start as a player who can handle multiple positions.
247Sports
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
Former Auburn star Sonny DiChiara officially joins Trash Pandas
Former Auburn star Sonny DiChiara is officially beginning his pro career in his home state of Alabama.
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University expands its footprint in Birmingham with a new building downtown
Marking the 30-year anniversary of Auburn’s Urban Studio and its work in Birmingham, Auburn University will soon have a permanent space in the downtown Birmingham area. Auburn University’s College of Architecture Design and Construction and Harbert College of Business will soon be moving into the Hood McPherson Building located on Fourth Avenue North.
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,069
Carefree Luxury and Leisure can be found here at Augusta in AU Club! A Twin Home Condominium built by Harris Doyle Homes Inc! Home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and the features you have come to know in a Harris Doyle Home. Located in the prestigious Auburn University Club & only 3.1 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be in the heart of it all. Whether you are looking for your forever home or a seasonal retreat, Augusta offers lawn and exterior building care, so you can relax & enjoy! Open concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Large Breakfast Bar Island, SS APP, Private Master Suite w/Walk-in Zero Entry Super Shower, Bedrooms 2 & 3 with J&J Bath, Solid Surface Countertops Hardwood Floors, Pella Windows, Tankless Hot Water, Multiple Sliding System for indoor outdoor living opening to spacious covered porch overlooking beautiful AUC Golf Course 6th Fairway! Visit Augusta website for add'l info! https://harrisdoyle.com/communities/auburn/augusta Monthly COA Fee $200. GOLF COURSE VIEW.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Summer's almost over, which means you should visit City Market while you still can
So, we’ve got two more weekends before school opens again, but who’s counting?. The City Market is a fun thing for a whole family, or anybody, to do on a Saturday in the summer in Auburn. This weekend’s market will be the 11th of the summer, with five...
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you'd expect.
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
Heavy police presence at Riverview Apartments
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in Phenix City, at Riverview Apartments. Multiple police officers have responded to the apartment complex, located at Whitewater Avenue and 16th Street. WRBL has reached out to the Phenix City Police Department for additional details. We are awaiting a response. This is a developing […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
Opelika-Auburn News
If you live in Auburn, here's who's on the Aug. 23 municipal ballot - and here's how to register
With the Auburn Municipal election approaching on Aug. 23, residents should know that the last day to register for voting is Aug. 8. The election will determine who will sit on the Auburn City Council for the next four years, beginning in November. Residents can find which voting ward they...
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on St. Mary’s Road at Oakley Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There has been a two vehicle crash on St. Mary’s Road. The crash is at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive. There is no word in possible injuries in the incident. Everyone is asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. This is a developing […]
