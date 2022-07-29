Back to School Health Fair is held in Junction City

jcpost.com
Work continues on the K-18 & Karns Roundabout
In the Junction City Public Works section of the City Manager's 515 report there is an update on the K-18 & Karns roundabout near the Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School. Smoky Hill has opened the roundabout to through traffic on K-18, going east and west. Access...
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
KVOE
CARNEGIE LIBRARY: Emporia Public Library pushing to move back in — but considering other options if that doesn’t happen
Emporia city commissioners have a decision ahead on the future of the Carnegie Library. The bid deadline has now passed, with publicized interest from Jason and Cassie Heffron to turn the building into an event venue and an outright bid from the Emporia Public Library — which would essentially serve as the lead wave of a major campus expansion for library operations. Director Robin Newell, a recent guest on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, says the goal is to have enough space to meet current and future demand.
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
Nathan Butler seeks the 68th District House seat
Nathan Butler, Junction City, believes the Vote Yes for the Value Them Both amendment on the Aug. 2 election ballot will pass. So the 68th District Republican House candidate said he wants to work to improve the foster care program in the state. "The one that we have just seems to be as I talk to people, not going well. It's pretty much broken." A portion of Junction City and Geary County, along with portions of Morris and Riley Counties are also in the 68th District.
Milford Lake is under a blue green algae warning
All three zones of Milford Lake were placed under a blue green algae warning this past Thursday. That includes Zone A in Dickinson and Geary Counties, Zone B in Geary County and Zone C in Geary and Clay Counties. A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and...
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
KVOE
One treated, none transported, following injury accident west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia man suffered minor injuries, however, nobody required a trip to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision west of Emporia late Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of US Highway 50, two miles west of town, for an injury accident originally believed to have involved three vehicles. According to Emporia Fire, once they arrived on scene it was discovered only two vehicles were involved and the third vehicle was a passerby who stopped following the accident.
Geary County Food System Plan Approved by City and County
Live Well Geary County has announced that Juncton City and Geary County Commissioners have signed resolutions to adopt the Geary County Food System Plan. Live Well Geary County Food Policy Council initiated the process of creating a food system plan for the local area in 2021. To support the residents of the County, the food system plan elaborated action steps to achieve the following goals:
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Salina, KS USA
We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
Dog Swims are coming to these Topeka pools
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the […]
Stormont Vail Health will work to make GCH stable
Stormont Vail President and CEO Dr. Rob Kenagy noted this week that entity is pleased about the opportunity at Geary Community Hospital. The two hospitals are working toward an agreement where Stormont Vail will assume oversight of the facility in Junction City on Jan. 1. Kenagy said Stormont Vail will...
There will be an opportunity for a free train ride
There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
🎥: Hundreds of pieces of furniture find new homes at 'Furniture Amnesty Day'
Manhattan area residents had the opportunity to get rid of furniture they no longer need and those in need of furniture had the opportunity to pick up used furniture for free. “So, it's really cool, that K-State and the city management, partnership...With City ordinances...city ordinances are getting handed out left and right when people are throwing the furniture out at the end of July. That's the big move in date for a lot of students...move out date a lot of students and a lot of residents in Manhattan. So basically, they put their furniture out. We have volunteers go around, pick up but also the really cool thing to do is we bring it to a central location such as city park right here and a while communities that are interested in getting furniture, allow them to get it for free.” K-State Student Body Vice President and City of Manhattan Intern, Jeff Ebeck says.
KVOE
TURNPIKE CRASH: Driver hits center barrier wall, drives through cutout portion in construction zone
An apparent miscalculation led to Saturday’s injury crash southwest of Emporia on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 123 happened just after 9 am. The investigation indicates 78-year-old Gary Lindsly of Wichita was northbound in a construction zone and left the highway to the left after seeing a break in the cones, thinking the lane was shifting when it was not. Lindsly’s SUV then went into an area where the highway was cut out. The SUV hit the center barrier wall and continued through the cutout portion until it struck the end of the cutout.
United Way seeks Adopt a Backpack participants
Junction City / Geary County United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader said Wednesday that 66 school children are signed up for the Adopt-A-Backpack program and there still 37 backpacks left to be adopted. Applications are closed but United Way is still seeking people to adopt the backpacks. Backpacks filled with...
MAC Director vacancy has a number of applicants
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce President / EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean reported Thursday to the Chamber Board that so far 28 resumes have been received from people applying for the vacant Military Affairs Director position. More potential candidates are also considering applying. Fornaro-Dean is hopeful a new MAC Director...
Saline County Booking Activity, July 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Missouri. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended.
Eagle Radio / Salina Post seeks on-air news director
Do you want to be part of creating a better experience where you live, work and play? Why not grow with a company where you are not just an employee, but where you can be an owner?. The Salina Media Center at Eagle Communications is seeking an on-air news director...
