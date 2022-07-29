Back to School Health Fair is held in Junction City

Manhattan area residents had the opportunity to get rid of furniture they no longer need and those in need of furniture had the opportunity to pick up used furniture for free. “So, it's really cool, that K-State and the city management, partnership...With City ordinances...city ordinances are getting handed out left and right when people are throwing the furniture out at the end of July. That's the big move in date for a lot of students...move out date a lot of students and a lot of residents in Manhattan. So basically, they put their furniture out. We have volunteers go around, pick up but also the really cool thing to do is we bring it to a central location such as city park right here and a while communities that are interested in getting furniture, allow them to get it for free.” K-State Student Body Vice President and City of Manhattan Intern, Jeff Ebeck says.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO