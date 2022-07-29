Land Bank annual report: More than $910,000 in property sales returned to tax rolls

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Legislature Celebrates Sheriff’s Department Retirement
Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored Oswego County Correction Officer Billy Fantom’s retirement during the July 14 County Legislature meeting. The Committe presented Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service with the county. Fantom is retiring from his...
Still waiting for Manlius board to engage with homeowners affected by solar project (Your Letters)
A collision generally occurs between two objects. In this case the objects are the Town of Manlius Board and a community of residents represented by this board. In late March, Supervisor John Deer and the town board voted to give themselves unchecked authority. Their March vote changed a law and they now have complete control over all future proposed industrial solar array projects on town property, including the Bowman Road landfill, and have effectively removed the voice of residents.
Oneida Dispatch
DEC issues plans for state lands in Madison County
Central New York — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced that it has finalized three new Unit Management Plans (UMPs) for state forests in Central New York. The Madison-County-based Tioughnioga UMP along with the Eastern Lake Ontario and McDonough UMPs will guide management of...
Onondaga County Legislators learn about water chestnuts
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Water chestnuts have become a big problem all across the United States – and that includes in Onondaga County. “We manage over 60 acres of water chestnut here in Onondaga County and there’s still more water chestnut to be managed,” says Mark Burger, executive director of the Onondaga County Soil and Water […]
cortlandvoice.com
Village of Homer to close portion of Main Street on Aug. 2
Main Street between Cayuga Street and Clinton Street in the Village of Homer will be closed from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a notice from the village. The portion of Main Street in the village will be closed off due to the National Night Out event on Tuesday. The village is asking residents to find alternate routes since thru traffic will not be allowed Tuesday evening.
Romesentinel.com
SNAPSHOT: Albanese Longhorns part of Madison County Open Farm Day
Albanese Longhorns — a Cazenovia farm that has been in the Texas longhorn cattle business for 30 years — recently opened their doors in Cazenovia and happily welcomed the public to tour the farm for Open Farm Day in Madison County. Owners Ellen and Michael Albanese have kept...
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Romesentinel.com
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
localsyr.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to distribute free child ID’s during National Night Out event August 2
CORTLAND COUNTY N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing free child ID’s as part of their Operation Safe Child task during the village of Homer’s National Night Out event. The ID distribution will be held at the Homer Fire Department from 4 p.m....
wrvo.org
JMA Wireless completes first phase of $100 million project in Syracuse
The only company that produces 5G technology in the United States is now officially up and running in Syracuse. A ribbon cutting ceremony at JMA Wireless Thursday coincided with advancement of federal legislation that encourages computer chip manufacturers to open plants in the U.S. These two stories could mark the...
Crouse-Upstate hospital merger should face antitrust scrutiny (Your Letters)
Regarding “As Upstate and Crouse secretly plan merger, hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight” (July 25, 2022):. As always, Jim Mulder did an excellent job explaining the esoteric, rather clandestine entity known as “COPA,” a New York state Department of Health statute, codified in 2014, called “Certificate of Public Accommodation” that is allowing the Upstate-Crouse hospital merger to proceed without federal evaluation by the Federal Trade Commission and/or Treasury Department’s anti-monopoly unit — even though the merged entity will control 71% of current healthcare utilization. Sounds like a monopoly to my ears!
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Police Department to host special meeting August 11 to discuss public nuisance abatement law
BOONVILLE- Village residents should know that the Boonville Police Department is aiming to host a special meeting coming up in August. According to Officer in Charge Fred Robenski, the goal is to discuss the public nuisance abatement law and other public safety issues that impact the lives of Boonville residents.
newyorkalmanack.com
Paddle The Erie Canal: Baldwinsville to Onondaga Lake
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will host “Paddle the Canals: ON the Erie,” their annual paddling event, set for Saturday, August 6th. This year’s event celebrates the NYS Canal System as a recently designated National Water Trail, and is expected to bring more than 150 paddlers.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County turns off comments on aquarium Facebook posts after negative feedback
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County's page on Facebook has turned off public comments for at least four posts that show business leaders' support for County Executive Ryan McMahon's prosed $85 million aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor. Comments are allowed on every other post about other topics on the page,...
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
waer.org
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
