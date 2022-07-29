Land Bank annual report: More than $910,000 in property sales returned to tax rolls

Main Street between Cayuga Street and Clinton Street in the Village of Homer will be closed from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a notice from the village. The portion of Main Street in the village will be closed off due to the National Night Out event on Tuesday. The village is asking residents to find alternate routes since thru traffic will not be allowed Tuesday evening.

