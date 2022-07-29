ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristen Bell Gets Adventurous on Italian Vacation With Husband Dax Shepard

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
parade.com

Comments / 4

Related
SheKnows

Jessica Alba and Her Lookalike Daughters are Glowing on Trip to Italy

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Jessica Alba had such a blast in Italy with her whole family. The actress and Honest Beauty founder shared photos and videos from her trip with husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and 4-year-old son Hayes. Everybody looks absolutely glowing and it’s yet another reminder how sweet this whole lookalike fam is together! “#Tbt to late wakeups -late lunches and even later dinners … we ate and drank, rode bikes, [and walked] our way through Sicily, Florence and Rome,” Alba wrote alongside the slideshow of photos. “…So many beautiful...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kristen Bell Opens up About the ‘Magic’ of Embracing Your Kids’ Favorite Shows

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been annoyed by a kids’ show. Or if you’ve ever gotten the show’s theme song stuck in your head. Or if you can quote all the lines to Toy Story 2 in your sleep. (All parents should have their hands up at this point.) Look, I’m not one to complain about a little screen time with kids, but every parent has a limit on how much Peppa Pig they can stand. Kristen Bell, aka, the voice of Anna from Frozen — a movie with amazing songs that still get annoying when played on repeat — just opened up about embracing this “magic” time with your little ones. And she did while dressed up as a character from her daughters’ favorite show.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Dax Shepard
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Vacation#The Trevi Fountain#Italian
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Parade

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy