Kristen Bell Gets Adventurous on Italian Vacation With Husband Dax Shepard

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been annoyed by a kids’ show. Or if you’ve ever gotten the show’s theme song stuck in your head. Or if you can quote all the lines to Toy Story 2 in your sleep. (All parents should have their hands up at this point.) Look, I’m not one to complain about a little screen time with kids, but every parent has a limit on how much Peppa Pig they can stand. Kristen Bell, aka, the voice of Anna from Frozen — a movie with amazing songs that still get annoying when played on repeat — just opened up about embracing this “magic” time with your little ones. And she did while dressed up as a character from her daughters’ favorite show.

