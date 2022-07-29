Pueblo Police are asking for help identifying burglary suspects

krdo.com
Fountain Police find missing 7-year-old boy
According to the Fountain Police Department, the missing 7-year-old boy named Ashton Laymon, who initially was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30 p.m. near 800 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, has been found and is safe.
Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
Pueblo Police search for multiple burglary suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for the public’s help in searching for two men accused of burglary. PPD says they sent officers to several calls of property damage or burglaries at convenience stores throughout the city. Through witness statements and surveillance video, officers say they determined that the same two men are responsible […]
KKTV
2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting before 1 p.m. Friday near West 4th Street and Alamo Road. Officers were dispatched to the area for a drive-by shooting without injury. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend was involved in the shooting.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a marked police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road just before 8 a.m. CSPD says the officer saw a vehicle “commit a red light violation at...
KKTV
Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say several people are in custody after they got information from a victim whose vehicle was stolen near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. The stolen vehicle was reportedly a result of a carjacking where AR rifles were used. Officers tried to...
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after causing a crash near Patty Jewett Golf Course Saturday night. Police say the rider was speeding west on Constitution near Union when he tried to pass a vehicle in the left lane. He instead rear-ended that car, lost control, and was thrown from his bike. He was transported from the scene with serious injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
KKTV
WANTED: Suspect last seen driving a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs area caught on camera stealing
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person caught on camera stealing. The alleged crime happened on Thursday in a neighborhood close to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road along Chromium Drive. The neighborhood is in the Colorado Springs area, but part of unincorporated El Paso County.
Daily Record
Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother
A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
Affidavit: Elyria Park shooting suspect was wanted in El Paso County
The suspect in a deadly shooting at Elyria Park was wanted for several violent crimes in El Paso County, including assault with a deadly weapon, according to an affidavit in the case unsealed Friday.
Fountain Police officer recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain Police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to fentanyl during an investigation Thursday night. The Fountain Police Department said the officer became lightheaded while searching a suspect’s vehicle. After experiencing symptoms of exposure, the officer was taken to a hospital. Police said a substance in the vehicle later tested […]
KKTV
A community still looking for answers after death of teenager
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek July 23 Edition
07-19-2022 Venita Lynn Cox, 59 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 07-21-2022 Joshua Keith Griffith, 29 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for18-6-800.3 – Domestic Violence, 18-3-204 – 3rd Degree Assault, 18-9-111 – Harassment, and 18-4-501 – Criminal Mischief.
Pueblo police find medical facility escapee
UPDATE: Pueblo Police state they have Jacque Olson in custody. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) needs the community’s assistance in searching for a missing elderly man, who left a court-ordered stay at a medical facility. 65-years-old Jacque Olson has grey hair and a grey beard. He has a large wound on the […]
KKTV
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight Saturday. The shooting happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard. Officers responded to the area but were unable to find the victim. A little while later, a man...
