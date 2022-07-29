ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart names which Dwayne Johnson movie he feels is the ‘worst’

By Inga Parkel
 2 days ago

Kevin Hart didn’t hold back when asked which film he thought was Dwayne Johnson ’s “worst”.

The comedian and actor currently stars alongside The Rock in their newest animated film DC League of Super-Pets , which released in cinemas today (29 July).

While promoting the adventure action movie on Thursday (28 July), during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Hart was asked a series of three questions that he could either answer or use one free pass.

“What is the worst movie The Rock has starred in?” host Andy Cohen asked.

Hart chuckled before answering, “The Tooth Fairy ”.

The Tooth Fairy ? Wow, he was quick on that one!” Cohen responded.

Johnson led the 2010 fantasy film as Derek Thompson, a professional hockey player who – after snubbing a young fan – is forced to serve time as a real tooth fairy.

Cohen’s second question pertained to Hart’s previous denouncement of cancel culture, asking him to name a celebrity or comedian that he felt “was wrongly cancelled and didn’t deserve to be”.

“Well they weren’t cancelled,” he said, “But there was an attempt behind a good friend of mine, Aziz Ansari, who’s like the most innocent and sweetest man you’ll ever meet.

“And there was a conversation attached to him,” he added. “That’s one guy that I felt just shouldn’t have been in the context of it at all.”

As for the final question, Hart chose to pass, as Cohen referenced an old interview about Hart’s performance in bed, asking him: “How big is your d***?”

“There’s no win to this answer,” he laughed. “I got a beautiful daughter, and I have a younger daughter, I have a wife, so I’m going to take the smart road here and plead the fifth.”

DC League of Super-Pets is out in cinemas now.

