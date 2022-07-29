ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Families of 9/11 victims call Trump and LIV golfers ‘cowards’ over Saudi-backed tournament

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The families of 9/11 victims called Donald Trump and LIV golfers "cowards" as they protested the start of the LIV tournament in New Jersey.

Brett Eagleson, whose father died during the attack on the World Trade Centre, said: "If we can’t get a golfer to at least look us in the eye and tell us they are doing it for the money, and they don’t give a s*** about the atrocities of Saudi Arabia, they’re cowards.”

Trump Bedminster National Golf Course hosted the new Saudi-backed professional circuit on Friday (29 July).

