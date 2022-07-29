classifieds.mlive.com
INC Systems reopens Grand Blanc office with party, tours
INC Systems reopens Grand Blanc office with party, tours. A table of sample services and products from ProSwipe sits on a table at the re-grand opening of I.N.C. Systems Grand Blanc fffice on Friday, July 29, 2022. The office, which is home to both I.N.C. Systems and ProSwipe, reopened after expanding and renovating the office space.
2022 Coast Guard Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
People cheer as a Coast Guard helicopter flies overhead while the USCGC Hollyhock comes into port as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Festival's Parade of Ships in Grand Haven on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
Michigan Basketball players come to Flint for Gus Macker Tournament
Michigan Basketball players come to Flint for Gus Macker Tournament. Zachary Williams, pink hat, a referee at the Dream Court, leads a crowd of family members in a “dream court scream” before the first game on the court at the 2022 Gus Macker Tournament in downtown Flint on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
4-star OL Stanton Ramil commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just added another four-star player to its next recruiting class. Stanton Ramil, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Thompson High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. He was on campus for a visit to East Lansing last month. At 6-foot-7...
Gen Z college football fans prefer Michigan State over Michigan, by a wide margin
Michigan State possesses the Paul Bunyan Trophy after two straight wins against Michigan and also has a slight edge over its rival in overall fans. The Spartans ranked as the sixth most popular college football program in the nation for the 2021 season for total fans and the Wolverines were one spot behind in seventh, according to data from marketing research network SBRnet.
Michigan State’s Jacob Slade, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi make Lombardi Award watch list
Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade and Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi were among 78 players named Monday to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top offensive or defensive lineman who also displays the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi. Based on the criteria for the award, those on the watch list also include linebackers and tight ends.
4-star WR Nicholas Marsh commits to Michigan State
Michigan State football is still building what is shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class and just made a notable addition for the next cycle. Nicholas Marsh, a 2024 four-star wide receiver from River Rouge High School, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday. He is the first player to commit to Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class.
Positives abound for Greenville football heading into 2022 season
The official start of Greenville’s 2022 football season is still one week away, and the Yellowjackets don’t play their first game until Aug. 25. But second-year head coach Tom Hallock already had positive news to report regarding the Yellowjackets when he stopped by Comstock Park for the July 25 MLive Grand Rapids Football Media Day.
Drafted by Kansas City Royals, Tommy Szczepanski opts for Virginia Tech
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Pro ball will have to wait. Tommy Szczepanski has other plans. Big ones. The Essexville Garber standout and 19th-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals is passing on professional baseball for now, instead committing to Virginia Tech University and its Division I college baseball program.
Michigan State basketball hires Northwestern assistant Jon Borovich as director of recruiting
Tom Izzo has a new member of his staff and he was hired away from another Big Ten program. Jon Borovich, a former graduate assistant under Izzo who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern, was announced Monday as Michigan State’s new director of recruiting operations.
