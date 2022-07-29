Funding Wrap: Venture Funding Remains Hot In Down Crypto Market

blockworks.co
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
u.today
XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet
San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
cryptopotato.com
Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
Institutional investments in the cryptocurrency space are still quite late in 2022 and their real entry could be the spark for the next rally. The reality for the crypto industry and cryptocurrency prices in 2022 is institutional investment has only just begun. When it happens for real, the market will suddenly and drastically revise the exchange rate of crypto upward.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
Dogecoin Daily: Weekend Rally Cools Off, Co-Founder Reacts To Crypto 'Price Experts,' Robinhood CEO Gives Update
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 2.4% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE traded lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.7% to $1.08 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -2.4%. 24-hour against Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
Okcoin’s institutional investor activity spiked 125% in Q2
Okcoin’s institutional clientele increased by 13% in Q2 and by 28% over the first half of 2022. Stablecoins (USDT and USDC) have been very popular buys for institutions in 2022 compared to the last bear market. Institutional activity on Okcoin jumped 125% in Q2 from Q1, with Bitcoin still...
Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal
Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.
blockworks.co
First Charles Schwab Crypto ETF Set to Launch Next Week
Charles Schwab is set to launch its first crypto-related ETF next week, following other large fund groups that have brought similar products to market this year. The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) tracks the firm’s new proprietary index, which comprises companies enabling the use of digital assets to buy or sell goods and services, as well as those developing blockchain applications, among others.
biztoc.com
Should I Invest In Crypto?
I'm a long lane type of women, I typically check my stocks once or twice every year and invest in Index Funds such as S&P 500. I've never invested in Crypto before, I'm curious if I should invest in it now? Please take into account that I don't check eToro often.
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
Fast Company
What is the carried interest loophole—and what does it mean for VCs and private equity?
Congress, on Wednesday, showed that it still has a few surprises up its sleeve for the current session. In a shocking twist, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin announced they had reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-back version of the Build Back Better plan that would address everything from healthcare to the environment to, notably, higher taxes for corporations. To help pay for all that, the agreement also includes taxing some “carried interest” profits by partners in private equity and hedge funds, as well as venture capital companies.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
cryptopotato.com
a16z Crypto Leads $50 Million Funding Round for VeeFriends NFTs
The VC firm explained its interest in the hand-drawn NFT collection on Thursday. a16z crypto – the crypto-focused arm of VC firm Andreesen Horowitz – is leading a $50 million funding round for the VeeFriends Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project. The funding will help VeeFriends expand its “creative, technical, and experiential operations” to support the growth of the Web 3 ecosystem.
cryptoslate.com
Gig workers still go for crypto despite the bear market
Digital asset management firm Bakkt‘s new survey revealed that 50% of gig workers are comfortable getting a part of their payments in crypto, while 38% said they could consider earning their whole paycheck in digital assets. Bakkt’s Chief Product Officer Nicolas Cabrera commented on the survey results that clearly...
Markets Insider
July showed that markets are dealing with a growth scare rather than a recession and inflation will fall sharply going forward, Fundstrat says
Inflation expectations have flattened in recent weeks, suggesting the fight against rising prices is beginning to show results.
coinjournal.net
Gensler maintains that crypto exchanges need to register with the SEC
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has severally pointed out that cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms cannot be treated differently from traditional stock exchanges. And amid the increased regulatory spotlight on crypto, helped by recent events, the SEC boss has renewed that call. In a video he...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple reveals SEC lawsuit update and aggressive push into NFT market through its Q2 report
Ripple Labs released its Q2 2022 report highlighting various development aspects, while also highlighting market dynamics affecting its performance. A key highlight of the report was the confirmation of the company’s pursuits aimed at tapping into opportunities in the NFT market. It also reiterated its commitment towards fast-tracking the SEC lawsuit.
