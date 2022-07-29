Half of St. Louis Public schools damaged in Thursday's sudden rainstorm

www.tncontentexchange.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
FEMA providing flash flooding assistance in St. Louis region
Beginning this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be involved in helping victims of last week’s flash flooding.
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
‘It’s a mess’: St. Louis sewer district has 1,800 pending calls after heavy flooding
ST. LOUIS — The region's sewer district has a busy few days ahead of it after recent record rainfall. Metropolitan Sewer District spokesman Sean Hadley said Friday that workers still had more than 1,800 pending calls for service after downpours Tuesday and Thursday. Crews fanned out across the region to address them with vacuums that can unclog sewers and empty waterlogged basements, and Hadley said they would be working through the weekend.
Rain damages 35 SLPS schools
ST. LOUIS — SLPS is scrambling to repair 35 buildings after this week's flood damage. Soldan High School was flooded so high the water covered its cafeteria chairs on Thursday afternoon. St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) director of communications said this shows just how powerful these floodwaters are. "Had...
St. Louis residents asked officials to address flooding. Then came a huge storm
Jeff and Debbie Boshans moved to Ellendale, a West St. Louis neighborhood, more than 20 years ago. Since then, their house has been flooded over and over again. “Our children basically had to grow up not knowing if their house was gonna flood,” Jeff Boshans said. “But I would say this is the worst of the worst of the worst.”
St. Louis reels from another round of dangerous floodwaters that damaged homes
(CNN) -- Amid record-breaking rainfall, St. Louis resident Margaret Shellert is facing the full brunt of devastating back-to-back flooding events this week. After the region was hit with torrential rains Monday and Tuesday, a second round of storms Thursday exacerbated conditions even further for her and many in the city.
Heavy cleanup efforts underway at University City pool
Families and cities in the St. Louis region are expecting the cleanup process to take weeks, or even months, after historic flooding.
Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?
ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
North City residents receive aid after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
Deer Creek overwhelmed by rainfall, leading to widespread flooding near Maplewood
Heavy rainfall caused Deer Creek to spill over Thursday afternoon, flooding much of the city and neighboring areas.
St. Louis Forecast: Overcast with scattered showers and storms Sunday
Temperatures get up to mid80s and tonight will cool off. It gets hot the rest of the week in the 90s and very humid.
Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County
“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
Flooding in St. Louis has left people trapped in their homes under 7 feet of water
While flash flooding in St. Louis, Missouri, had tapered out in the last two days, a new round of storms Thursday afternoon left emergency responders scrambling to rescue residents.
St. Louis forecast: Overcast and cooler Saturday
Temperatures will stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday before increasing to upper 90s for the rest of the week. Rain is expected to reach St. Louis Saturday night.
St. Louis neighborhood demands answers after flooding loss
ST. LOUIS — The Ellendale neighborhood wants answers from the Metropolitan Sewer District and city leaders about the massive flooding in and around their homes. 5 On Your Side talked to people who say they're at a standstill between what they can save, and what's already lost. "The water...
PHOTOS: Flash flooding (again) slams the St. Louis region
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, as flooded roads have posed risks in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and slightly beyond.
Rainfall totals: Hardest-hit STL suburbs from Tuesday and Thursday
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
Heavy rain floods St. Louis interstates and roads – again
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
