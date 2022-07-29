S&P 500, Nasdaq Register Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020

www.ibtimes.com
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts
Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are At Historic Lows, But Could Be About to Rally
Value investors love to pounce on low-priced stocks. However, both value and growth investors should get excited when those cheap stocks represent high-octane growth businesses.
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Motley Fool
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022
Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
International Business Times
China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020
Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
You don't have to look as far afield as hotels or cruises to find stocks that can ride the increase in travel and entertainment spending.
International Business Times
Intesa's Profit Tops Forecast On Higher Rates, Trading
Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the second quarter, helped by higher interest rates and trading gains, which offset the hit to net fees from rough markets. Intesa confirmed its financial targets for the year after net profit for April-June came in at 1.33...
Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August
A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
freightwaves.com
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
