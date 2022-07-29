ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500, Nasdaq Register Biggest Monthly Gains Since 2020

By Caroline Valetkevitch
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts

Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020

Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
tipranks.com

Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still...
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022

U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
International Business Times

China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
International Business Times

Intesa's Profit Tops Forecast On Higher Rates, Trading

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the second quarter, helped by higher interest rates and trading gains, which offset the hit to net fees from rough markets. Intesa confirmed its financial targets for the year after net profit for April-June came in at 1.33...
MemeStockMaven

Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August

A short squeeze is a phenomenon wherein a sudden jump in a stock’s price forces short sellers to close out their positions (i.e., buy shares to cover their shorts). This buying to close shoots that stock’s price even higher, setting off a flywheel effect that can send shares soaring.
freightwaves.com

Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2

Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
