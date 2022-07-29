Colorado secretary of state's office OKs Tina Peters' recount request

www.thecentersquare.com
fox10phoenix.com
Dead voter claims in Arizona's 2020 election called 'absurd' following investigation
PHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people "voting" in the 2020 election were debunked after calls for an investigation by the Republican Arizona State Senate, and others. Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired to perform the audit of the 2020 election in Arizona, claimed 282 people...
Summit Daily News
Why a Maryland congressman has spent $1 million on a Colorado liquor license ballot initiative
Democratic congressman from Maryland and his brother, who together own the national Total Wine & More chain, have spent $2 million supporting a potential 2022 Colorado ballot initiative that would loosen the state’s liquor licensing laws and eventually let them open an unlimited number of Colorado stores. U.S. Rep....
KTAR.com
Brnovich says some claims of dead voters in 2020 election in Maricopa County were ‘absurd’
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told Senate President Karen Fann on Monday in a letter that almost all claims of dead voters participating in the 2020 election were without merit. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
nevalleynews.org
Tom Horne, GOP candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is running on an anti-bilingual education and anti-critical race theory platform
Republican, Tom Horne, a former eight year Superintendent of Public Instruction is running again…this time on an unapologetic platform against bilingual education and critical race theory. Some may recall that in 2010 Horne crafted a law which led to the elimination of the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson Unified...
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
KTAR.com
Not all polls show Kari Lake trouncing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona governor’s primary
PHOENIX – Polls appear to show Kari Lake with a comfortable lead in Arizona’s Republican race for governor, but not all of the recent results point to a blowout in Tuesday’s primary election. After Lake racked up a string of dominant polls, one firm released findings over...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan county prosecutors given green light to enforce state abortion ban
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Appeals on Monday ruled the injunction against enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion doesn’t apply to county prosecutors. Judge Stephen Borrello signed the ruling, stating the injunction only applies to courts specifically under the supervision of Attorney General...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board reverses decision, certifies the state's Green Party
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Green Party is forging ahead with its effort to get its U.S. Senate candidate on the ballot after the State Board of Elections voted to certify the Green Party on Monday, reversing course on a previous vote. Tony Ndege, co-chair of the...
thecentersquare.com
Judge delays Michigan minimum wage, paid sick leave ruling until February
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s minimum wage won’t jump from $9.87 per hour to $12, and employers won’t have to provide paid sick leave until at least February, according to a ruling from Court of Claims Judge Douglas B. Shapiro. On July 19, Shapiro ruled that...
thecentersquare.com
Kansas voters to decide Tuesday on abortion constitutional amendment
(The Center Square) – Kansas voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution to say there's no right to an abortion. The proposed amendment would also give state lawmakers the power to pass abortion-related legislation. The measure, titled the "Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion and...
thecentersquare.com
Criminal penalty dispute in West Virginia abortion bill
(The Center Square) – Legislation that would ban abortion in most cases in West Virginia is heading to a joint conference committee to settle a dispute between House and Senate lawmakers about whether abortion providers should be subject to criminal penalties for illegal abortions. Both chambers approved legislation that...
thecentersquare.com
WV House, Senate back lower personal property tax; income tax changes look bleak
(The Center Square) – Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are united on lowering personal property taxes, but efforts to scale back the income tax look unlikely after the Senate failed to bring the legislation up for a vote on the floor. In November,...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin DHS wants to spend opioid settlement on new facilities
(The Center Square) – The largest portion of Wisconsin’s first round of opioid settlement money is going to go to two or three new buildings. The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday sent its Opioid Settlement Proposal to the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. “DHS proposes...
ABC 15 News
Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race
PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
kqennewsradio.com
LEGISLATORS FILE MEASURE TO FREEZE PROPERTY TAXES FOR SENIORS
Last week, four state Republican lawmakers launched a ballot measure, asking voters to sign and support a petition for a constitutional amendment that would freeze the property tax assessment of a primary residence in the year in which a senior homeowner reaches age 65. Senators Bill Kennemer of Oregon City...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about voting process for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona
PHOENIX – Four weeks after early voting began, Arizonans will complete the process of choosing nominees from each party during Tuesday’s midterm primary elections. Early voting started July 6, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Elections in...
thecentersquare.com
Washington state’s health care system ranked No. 28 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 28 best state in the nation in terms of health care, according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website looked at 42 specific measures across three broad categories – cost, accessibility, and outcome – to determine the best and worst health care in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
thecentersquare.com
Maryland ARPA financial report sent to U.S. Treasury
(The Center Square) – A report detailing how Maryland spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars has been transmitted to the U.S. Treasury. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, serving out the final months of his second term in office, says the report details where the state spent ARPA funds from March 3, 2021, through June 30; it includes planned appropriations for fiscal year 2023.
