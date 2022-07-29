ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Royer
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, T.N. ( WREG ) — A man accused of setting a dog on fire last month in a case covered heavily by media had his bond amount increased this week when it was revealed he threatened to shoot news reporters who came to his Nutbush, Tennessee, house.

Quishon Brown, 43, is in the Shelby County Jail on felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property, and a misdemeanor count of assault, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Man charged with setting dog on fire

Brown was arrested July 12 after he reportedly doused a one-year-old dog in accelerant and set her on fire on June 20. When he was shown pictures of the burned dog, he reportedly said, “I did good with her.”

The dog, Riona, is recovering after she was taken in by a rescue group. She suffered fourth-degree burns over 60% of her body.

Dog set on fire gets gifts, love from around the globe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Cxbb_0gy2n4s000
Riona (Courtesy of Mallory McLemore)

Brown was arrested after someone shared surveillance video of the incident. He reportedly told neighbors that whoever gave the video to the police and the media “is going to have their houses burned down.”

Brown’s original $5,000 bond was revoked July 22 when it was found he had another dog at his property, violating the terms of his bail conditions.

Man accused of setting dog on fire arrested again

While in jail, prosecutors said he had a telephone conversation with a woman at his house. The woman told him that news reporters had knocked on the door to his house seeking comment on his case.

The call was recorded and was played in court Wednesday.

In the recording, according to Weirich’s office, Brown says, “You can shoot people when they come on your property. You can shoot the reporter. Wait ’til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

Judge Louis Montesi then set Brown’s bond at $150,000.

Brown’s next court date is Aug. 3.

