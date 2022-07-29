Man United confirm updated schedule with six new times/dates set for October

www.yardbarker.com
Related
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
Premier League 2022-23 fan previews, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
Gabriel Jesus’s appetite for goals pre-season has been voracious – I’m struggling to contain my excitement. So is he the the real McCoy? From what I saw of him at City I wasn’t convinced he was our 20+ goals solution, but I’m fast becoming a believer.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move
Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I coached England Euros hero Ella Toone for five years – I was celebrating her goal before the ball hit the net
WHEN Ella Toone went through on goal in England's European Championship final win over Germany, she produced an outrageous dink to put the Lionesses ahead. One man had absolutely no doubt she would score. Simon Rigby, Toone's PE teacher at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, reveals to SunSport what...
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
CBS Sports
Santos vs. Fluminense odds, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 1, 2022 Brazilian Serie A picks, predictions, bets
Brazilian Serie A action continues on Monday with a matchup between two teams in the top half of the table as Santos takes on Fluminense on Paramount+. Fluminense is currently third in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points, while Santos is ninth with 26. Santos has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five matches, while Fluminense is unbeaten since June 11. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.
NBC Sports
England vs Germany, EURO 2022 final, live! How to watch, kickoff time, preview
LONDON (AP) — England vs Germany, at Wembley Stadium — a EURO 2022 final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. When host nation England takes on Germany in the European Championship final Sunday, it will have a tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000. Euro 2022 as a whole will be easily the best-attended ever. It beat the previous mark of 240,000 part-way through the group stage.
UEFA・
Soccer-England hope fans will follow them to WSL after Euros glory
Aug 1 (Reuters) - England hope their victory in the Women's European Championship final will inspire a new generation of players and urged the fans who followed them up and down the country in record numbers to stick with them when they return to domestic football.
UEFA・
Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Brazilian Striker Compared To Romario
Liverpool will prepare an official offer to sign a highly rated Brazilian striker who has been compared to Romario 'very soon' according to a report.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch
Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The...
Yardbarker
Messi Reached an Impressive Feat After Once Again Scoring in a Final
There are not many players in world football today who have continually delivered in finals as much as Lionel Messi has done so over the years. Just a month removed from recording a pair of assists in the Argentina national team’s 2022 Finalissima contest against Italy, Messi once again put out a keen performance in a final.
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Match-winner Chloe Kelly says England in dreamland after beating Germany 2-1
England match-winner Chloe Kelly says "this is what dreams are made of" after the Lionesses defeated Germany in the Euro 2022 final to win a first major trophy. Ella Toone gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in front of 87,192 at Wembley - a record for a men's and women's European Championship final.
SkySports
Euro 2022's defining moments: England's final victory against Germany to Alessia Russo and Alexandra Popp magic
From Alessia Russo's stunning goal to continuous record-breaking moments, Euro 2022 has been one of the biggest and most exciting women's tournaments in history. Here, Sky Sports takes a look back at the moments that defined a summer... England opener in front of record crowd. Much of England's pre-tournament build-up...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg
Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
Yardbarker
Mark Goldbridge says Liverpool going big for Antony as journalist breaks transfer news
Liverpool are rumoured to be an interested party in the race for Antony’s signature this summer. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, whose claim may have been corroborated by Manchester-based journalist Jonathan Shrager who noted online that an additional outfit beyond the Red Devils are ‘currently in contact’ with the attacker’s entourage.
Yardbarker
Manchester United VS Rayo Vallecano - Date, Time, Where To Watch, Livestream Details
Manchester United face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday as part of their summer pre-season schedule, and find out all the details about the match - date, time, broadcast and live stream details here. Manchester United will take on Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday in their...
Yardbarker
Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
SB Nation
Stat’s Entertainment! A quarter century of Sunderland facts and figures as the SOL turns 25
Although it may seem like the blink of an eye to many of us, it has now been 25 years since Sunderland’s ‘new’ ground was officially opened. Since then, the club has endured a series of ups and downs, bringing us back to where we started with the Stadium of Light now once again set to host second tier football in 2022-23.
BBC
Super League: Salford Red Devils 44-12 St Helens - Champions stunned by Salford
Tries: Akauola, Burgess 2, Sarginson, Watkins 2, Burke, Croft Goals: Sneyd 6. Salford Red Devils stunned Super League leaders and reigning champions St Helens with an eight-try demolition that took them into the top six. The Red Devils brilliantly built up a 26-0 lead at half-time with tries from Sitaleki...
Comments / 0