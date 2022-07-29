ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man United confirm updated schedule with six new times/dates set for October

By Lucien Silverberg
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Santos vs. Fluminense odds, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 1, 2022 Brazilian Serie A picks, predictions, bets

Brazilian Serie A action continues on Monday with a matchup between two teams in the top half of the table as Santos takes on Fluminense on Paramount+. Fluminense is currently third in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points, while Santos is ninth with 26. Santos has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five matches, while Fluminense is unbeaten since June 11. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.
NBC Sports

England vs Germany, EURO 2022 final, live! How to watch, kickoff time, preview

LONDON (AP) — England vs Germany, at Wembley Stadium — a EURO 2022 final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. When host nation England takes on Germany in the European Championship final Sunday, it will have a tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000. Euro 2022 as a whole will be easily the best-attended ever. It beat the previous mark of 240,000 part-way through the group stage.
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The...
Yardbarker

Messi Reached an Impressive Feat After Once Again Scoring in a Final

There are not many players in world football today who have continually delivered in finals as much as Lionel Messi has done so over the years. Just a month removed from recording a pair of assists in the Argentina national team’s 2022 Finalissima contest against Italy, Messi once again put out a keen performance in a final.
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg

Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
Yardbarker

Mark Goldbridge says Liverpool going big for Antony as journalist breaks transfer news

Liverpool are rumoured to be an interested party in the race for Antony’s signature this summer. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge, whose claim may have been corroborated by Manchester-based journalist Jonathan Shrager who noted online that an additional outfit beyond the Red Devils are ‘currently in contact’ with the attacker’s entourage.
Yardbarker

Manchester United VS Rayo Vallecano - Date, Time, Where To Watch, Livestream Details

Manchester United face Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday as part of their summer pre-season schedule, and find out all the details about the match - date, time, broadcast and live stream details here. Manchester United will take on Spanish side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday in their...
Yardbarker

Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
BBC

Super League: Salford Red Devils 44-12 St Helens - Champions stunned by Salford

Tries: Akauola, Burgess 2, Sarginson, Watkins 2, Burke, Croft Goals: Sneyd 6. Salford Red Devils stunned Super League leaders and reigning champions St Helens with an eight-try demolition that took them into the top six. The Red Devils brilliantly built up a 26-0 lead at half-time with tries from Sitaleki...

