Man United confirm updated schedule with six new times/dates set for October

Brazilian Serie A action continues on Monday with a matchup between two teams in the top half of the table as Santos takes on Fluminense on Paramount+. Fluminense is currently third in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points, while Santos is ninth with 26. Santos has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five matches, while Fluminense is unbeaten since June 11. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

3 HOURS AGO