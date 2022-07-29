The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Oil spill, ODESZA, and another Adams injury

mynorthwest.com
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Seattle sets all-time record longest stretch of 90 degree highs Sunday
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gives one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday will...
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Many questions remain in Fauntleroy ferry crash
(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon) In the wake of Thursday morning’s ferry crash (WSB all-day coverage here), the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is back to two boats, but the damaged M/V Cathlamet remains out of service, likely for months. We asked WSF some followup questions Friday afternoon. Little new information was made available, but here’s what we have learned.
boatlyfe.com
Fishing in Seattle Guide: Salmon Fishing Tips
Fishing in Seattle is a pastime enjoyed by countless anglers, and salmon fishing Washington’s waters is known worldwide for the excitement, dramatic scenery, and of course the awesome dinners following a successful day on the water. While salmon fishing in Seattle clearly gets the limelight, there are also several...
KOMO News
Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row
SEATTLE — Seattle on Sunday set two new hot weather records as the high temperature of 95 degrees marked the sixth consecutive day in a row with high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. The region also shattered the record of 94 degrees for this day that was set...
Government Technology
Tsunami Could Inundate Seattle Area Within Three Minutes
A new study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may change the way people in Seattle view the potential for a tsunami. Mostly, when people talk about a potential tsunami, the targets are usually communities right on the Pacific Ocean. But this study suggests that a tsunami could accompany a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake in the more inland Seattle area, leaving residents in some areas under three minutes to find higher ground.
WATCH: Burning Truck Carrying Propane, Oxygen Tanks Explodes Near Seattle
Traffic in both lanes were shut down while firefighters battled the blaze.
Fauntleroy ferry dock reopens after US Coast Guard removes crashed ferry
Full service should return soon to the Fauntleroy ferry dock, after this morning’s hard landing caused serious damage to a vessel. A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks Thursday morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars. “Fauntleroy service [is] suspended until further notice while assessment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
KUOW
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: Submarine, fighter planes and Marines attacked what’s now Magnuson Park
It was 70 years ago this week when a sleepy neighborhood along Lake Washington in Seattle became ground zero for a show-stopping Cold War military exercise. August 3, 1952 was a Sunday. An elementary schooler named William Gaeth was living in View Ridge on 51st Avenue, right above the old Sand Point Naval Air Station that’s now Magnuson Park. All over the city, Seafair was underway for just the third time as Seattle’s annual summer festival.
MyNorthwest.com
Ferry crashes into docks at Fauntleroy Terminal, damaging itself and several cars
A ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy Terminal docks this morning, causing serious damage to the ferry and two cars and likely impacting the ferry schedule. Steve Allen, a KIRO Newsradio engineer, was aboard the ferry when it crashed and described the incident, saying afterward he was “a little shaken up.”
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Cleanup underway after diesel fuel spill at Naval Base Kitsap
BREMERTON, Wash. — Cleanup is underway after an estimated 94 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Naval Base Kitsap on Friday. According to a news release from the base, the fuel spilled from a damaged pipe on a pier, which was reported at 9:30 a.m. Those who responded for...
q13fox.com
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
q13fox.com
Seattle heat wave will likely break record for longest stretch of consecutive days in the 90s
The sweltering heat continues! In fact, this week will likely go down as the longest stretch of consecutive days at or above 90-degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (six days in a row). We'll finally get some relief by Monday. Highs today will soar once again to the mid 90s for...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans
Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
