Long Beach Symphony and Camerata Singers announce new seasons of music and song

Two of the city’s popular and often collaborative performing arts institutions, the Long Beach Symphony and Long Beach Camerata Singers, are returning for a second season of live performances since the pandemic hit .

The Long Beach Symphony’s 2022-2023 season will include 10 concerts: five of them classical and another five under their contemporary POPS! concert series. The Long Beach Camerata Singers have announced seven shows, two of those consisting of the popular holiday anthem, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Camerata Singers will also be hosting their smaller and free outdoor concerts, known as their Front Porch Concert Series , through mid-August this year.

The Long Beach Symphony requires its patrons to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID in order to attend. The Camerata Singers do not require guests show proof of vaccination. Per city health guidelines , masks are not required while indoors.

LONG BEACH SYMPHONY

Classical:

Oct. 8 – Opening night, “Beethoven’s Fifth”: The concert opens up with Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” followed by Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto” performed by concertmaster Roger Wilkie. The evening closes with Beethoven’s “Symphony No.5.”

Nov. 19 – Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff: An evening of works by the romantic Russian composers including Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" and Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake Suite."

Feb. 4 – "The Four Seasons": Hear the entire "Four Season's" concerti by Antonio Vivaldi and Mozart's "Symphony No. 40 in G minor."

March 11 – "Carmina Burana": The Silver-Garbug piano duo and the Long Beach Camerata Singers perform with the Symphony with Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" and Ana Lara's "Angeles de Llama y Hielo (Angels of Fire and Ice)."

June 3 – An American in Paris: The season's finale celebrates the American musical genius with songs such as Duke Ellington's "Harlem" and George Gershwin's "An American in Paris."

Classical Concerts are performed at the Terrace Theater at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

POPS! Concerts:

Oct. 29 – Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute: The hits of Elton John performed by Craig A. Meyer accompanied by the Symphony.

Dec. 17 – Holiday Pops with the Camerata Singers: All the holiday anthems and classics performed alongside the Long Beach Camerata Singers.

Feb. 25 – Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: Sweden ABBA cover band Arrival joins the Symphony for an evening full of ABBA's classics.

March 25 – Bravo Broadway: A celebration of Broadway with songs from "West Side Story," "My Fair Lady," "Chicago" and more.

May 20 – A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party: Featuring an all-star six-piece rock band, the Symphony will play tunes by the Eagles, Doors, Led Zeppelin and more.

POPS! concerts are performed at the Long Beach Arena Pacific Ballroom at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

LONG BEACH CAMERATA SINGERS

Oct. 6 – Opening Night Gala: Camerata performs and honors community leader and philanthropist Mark Guillen and awards Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman and the RuMBa Foundation with the Beverly O’Neill Arts and Leadership Award.

Oct. 9 – Camerata Pace Project VI: The Camerata Singers explore themes of community through the lens of LGBTQ existence. Pieces are designed to reflect "the pain and joy of learning to live in our diverse community," and anchored by excerpts from "Considering Matthew Shepard," a contemporary oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson about the death and torture of gay man Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

Nov. 13 – "Considering Matthew Shepard:" The full performance of Craig Hella Johnson's contemporary oratorio about the death and torture of Matthew Shepard. The performance will also introduce the Camerata's new professional chamber ensemble, the Catalyst Ensemble.

Dec. 22 & 23 – Handel's "Messiah:" The ever-popular performance of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah," accompanied by the Long Beach Symphony.

March 26 – Catalyst: The new professional Camerata group, the Catalyst Ensemble, return with Latin American Baroque music.

May 13 – Evening of Song: The closing performance of the season features solos, ensembles, and full chorus works that showcase the talents and personalities of the individual Camerata singers.

The Long Beach Camerata Singers will perform at the Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) on opening night, with concurrent programming to be performed at the Beverly O’Neill Theater also at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

