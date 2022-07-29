ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Symphony and Camerata Singers announce new seasons of music and song

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Two of the city’s popular and often collaborative performing arts institutions, the Long Beach Symphony and Long Beach Camerata Singers, are returning for a second season of live performances since the pandemic hit .

The Long Beach Symphony’s 2022-2023 season will include 10 concerts: five of them classical and another five under their contemporary POPS! concert series. The Long Beach Camerata Singers have announced seven shows, two of those consisting of the popular holiday anthem, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Camerata Singers will also be hosting their smaller and free outdoor concerts, known as their Front Porch Concert Series , through mid-August this year.

The Long Beach Symphony requires its patrons to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID in order to attend. The Camerata Singers do not require guests show proof of vaccination. Per city health guidelines , masks are not required while indoors.

LONG BEACH SYMPHONY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLKGV_0gy2mWI400

Photo from Long Beach Symphony.

Classical:
  • Oct. 8 – Opening night, “Beethoven’s Fifth”: The concert opens up with Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” followed by Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto” performed by concertmaster Roger Wilkie. The evening closes with Beethoven’s “Symphony No.5.”
  • Nov. 19 – Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff: An evening of works by the romantic Russian composers including Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” and Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite.”
  • Feb. 4 – “The Four Seasons”: Hear the entire “Four Season’s” concerti by Antonio Vivaldi and Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40 in G minor.”
  • March 11 – “Carmina Burana”: The Silver-Garbug piano duo and the Long Beach Camerata Singers perform with the Symphony with Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Ana Lara’s “Angeles de Llama y Hielo (Angels of Fire and Ice).”
  • June 3 – An American in Paris: The season’s finale celebrates the American musical genius with songs such as Duke Ellington’s “Harlem” and George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Classical Concerts are performed at the Terrace Theater at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

POPS! Concerts:
  • Oct. 29 – Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute: The hits of Elton John performed by Craig A. Meyer accompanied by the Symphony.
  • Dec. 17 – Holiday Pops with the Camerata Singers: All the holiday anthems and classics performed alongside the Long Beach Camerata Singers.
  • Feb. 25 – Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: Sweden ABBA cover band Arrival joins the Symphony for an evening full of ABBA’s classics.
  • March 25 – Bravo Broadway: A celebration of Broadway with songs from “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “Chicago” and more.
  • May 20 – A Night of Symphonic Rock Dance Party: Featuring an all-star six-piece rock band, the Symphony will play tunes by the Eagles, Doors, Led Zeppelin and more.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

POPS! concerts are performed at the Long Beach Arena Pacific Ballroom at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

LONG BEACH CAMERATA SINGERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeZje_0gy2mWI400

Courtesy photo of the Long Beach Camerata Singers performing live.

  • Oct. 6 – Opening Night Gala: Camerata performs and honors community leader and philanthropist Mark Guillen and awards Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman and the RuMBa Foundation with the Beverly O’Neill Arts and Leadership Award.
  • Oct. 9 – Camerata Pace Project VI: The Camerata Singers explore themes of community through the lens of LGBTQ existence. Pieces are designed to reflect “the pain and joy of learning to live in our diverse community,” and anchored by excerpts from “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a contemporary oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson about the death and torture of gay man Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.
  • Nov. 13 – “Considering Matthew Shepard:” The full performance of Craig Hella Johnson’s contemporary oratorio about the death and torture of Matthew Shepard. The performance will also introduce the Camerata’s new professional chamber ensemble, the Catalyst Ensemble.
  • Dec. 22 & 23 – Handel’s “Messiah:” The ever-popular performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” accompanied by the Long Beach Symphony.
  • March 26 – Catalyst: The new professional Camerata group, the Catalyst Ensemble, return with Latin American Baroque music.
  • May 13 – Evening of Song: The closing performance of the season features solos, ensembles, and full chorus works that showcase the talents and personalities of the individual Camerata singers.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Long Beach Camerata Singers will perform at the Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) on opening night, with concurrent programming to be performed at the Beverly O’Neill Theater also at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

The post Long Beach Symphony and Camerata Singers announce new seasons of music and song appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocmomblog.com

6 Date Night Ideas in the OC

For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]

Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
Person
George Frideric Handel
Person
Sergei Prokofiev
Person
Carl Orff
Person
Matthew Shepard
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Handel
Secret LA

10 Fun Things You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend In L.A: July 29-31

With so many options in Los Angeles, making plans can be quite the task. Luckily, you have us. If you’re in need of plans this weekend July 29-31, we’ve got you covered. Check out our amazing selection below! Both of these iconic brands are inviting you to spectate and witness talented adidas global pro-riders like Dennis Busenitz, Silas Baxter-Neal, Diego Najera, Vitoria Mendonca, and more―right in their element! Catch them showing off their skills and competing against each other right on an exclusive built-out custom ramp. It’s sure to be a sight to see! When: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 4:00-8:00P.M PST Location: 1634 N. Las Palmas Ave. Hollywood, CA, 90028
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

Mark Your Calendars! These 4 August Events Are Coming Up

Can you believe it’s almost August? We’re nearing the halfway point of summer, but there’s still a lot in store to experience in Newport Beach. Aside from popular activities like boating, beachin’ and alfresco dining, we’ve rounded up four events we’re excited about this month! From a pop-up art exhibit at Lido Marina Village to live music on the Back Bay, these August happenings will surely add some fun to your calendar.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Finding Overlooked Midcentury Beauty in South L.A.

Jerald Cooper’s career began in music, managing artists like Young Guru (Jay-Z’s audio engineer) and Ama Lou, a British R&B singer-songwriter whom he eventually signed to Interscope. But after years of working in music production and creative direction for artists, Cincinnati-born Cooper was feeling burnt out creatively, until a stroll in his native Midwest neighborhood sparked an idea. Frustrated by circular conversations about gentrification with no clear solutions offered, Cooper realized that many people in his community didn’t even know the architectural significance of the buildings around them. “You want to save the hood, but what are the basic things that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!

Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Symphony#Contemporary Music#Baroque Music#Popular Music#Camerata#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Long Beach Symphony#Russian
visitnewportbeach.com

Sara’s Wardrobe Picks for Your Next Trip to Newport Beach

Whether you’re day trippin’ to Newport Beach or spending a week in our city by the sea, a wardrobe refresh is a must! You’ll want different outfits for different occasions, so we consulted Fashion Island’s Lead Personal Shopper, Sara, to find out exactly what to wear and when to wear it! From flirty dresses best dawned at brunch to matching sets for all of your boating adventures, these five curated looks are sure to have you looking extra sharp for your vacay by the bay!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
Santa Monica Mirror

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy

On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
point2homes.com

10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ucla.edu

Crenshaw Project Stresses Community Voice

Urban Planning chair Chris Tilly and three graduate students appeared on the radio program “Everything Co-Op” to share their experiences working with residents of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District on a community development strategy. As part of the UCLA Urban Planning Community Collaborative, the master’s students partnered with Crenshaw residents to research and report on their top priorities. “Their No. 1 concern was increasing community control and Black self-determination, Black sovereignty, over a predominantly Black community,” Tilly said. In a conversation that touched on gentrification, environmental equity, food and housing insecurity, and the creation of high-quality jobs, Tilly and students Eliza Jane Franklin, Geoff Gusoff and Ernest Johnson stressed the importance of letting community members lead. During the collaboration, the students learned about cooperatives, affordable housing, community land trusts and other resources, Tilly said, but “the most important thing that students should be learning in this kind of project is how to work with people in the community.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy