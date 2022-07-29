ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man shot in groin in Chinatown-International District shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Seattle Police Department vehicle File photo: Seattle Police Department vehicle

A man was shot in the groin at an encampment in the Chinatown-International District Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting near 7th Avenue and Jackson Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived, who transported the man to Harborview Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man had been shot in a nearby encampment under Interstate 5, but they were unable to find any witnesses.

The man also declined to provide any additional details about the shooting.

If you have any information, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at 206-533-5000.

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

