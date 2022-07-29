Swipe your texts away — or don't — in the latest Google Messages beta

www.androidpolice.com
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
komando.com
3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you
You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
The new-look Gmail had landed, with one important addition
Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to all account holders. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to a portion of Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, the transition will take place automatically for those with Google Chat enabled, and can be triggered via the Settings menu by all other users.
These Android adware apps have been installed over 9 million times so delete them now
Every week or so, Android users get yet another reminder about why it’s so important to vet every app they download. This week, the IT security vendor Doctor Web shared its June 2022 review of virus activity on mobile devices. During their sweep, the analysts found 28 Android apps on the Google Play app store containing adware trojans. In all, Android device owners downloaded these infected apps nearly 10 million times.
laptopmag.com
How to delete a Gmail account
A Gmail account has pretty much everything you need from an email account. Besides sending and receiving the typical email, it also allows you to set up accounts on millions of other websites easily. Gmail is by far the most popular email service around. As of 2022, at least 1.8...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
OnePlus 10T will feature superfast 150W charging in the US, but there is a catch
Unlike Samsung and other Android manufacturers, OnePlus reveals the key features of its upcoming phones days ahead of their official unveiling. The OnePlus 10T's launch is scheduled for August 3rd, and the company has already showcased its design, confirmed it will miss out on the Alert Slider and Hasselblad tuning, and pack up to 16GB RAM. Now, with just a couple of days left for the launch event, the BBK-owned company has detailed another key OnePlus 10T feature: 150W superfast wired charging.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
What is Amazon Outlet?
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
TechCrunch
Use Twitter’s iOS app without signing up for an account in Twitter’s latest test
Twitter said this test is available to a small number of users on iOS but didn’t specify if it was limited to a select number of countries. This is a significant departure from how Twitter’s app is currently set up. Currently, you have to sign up for an account even to view tweets on the app. (And to be clear, you can still view Tweets without signing up or registering on the web.)
5 Google Pixel 6a settings you'll want to change today
Almost nothing is set up perfectly out of the box. Even buying a Kindle, which arrives already signed in on your account, requires dialing in your preferred margins, font sizes, etc. The first few hours with a new gadget can actually be crucial because if you don't see something as "wrong" immediately and change it, you might just live with the way it is rather than discover a better way to do things. As an outright expert in setting up phones, here are the settings I'd adjust on day one for my own Google Pixel 6a.
How to locate and identify your Discord ID on mobile and desktop
You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.
