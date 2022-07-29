fullertonobserver.com
mouseinfo.com
REVIEW: Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package is a fun splurge for a great meal and prime viewing
Fantasmic! is an unmistakable hallmark of the Disneyland experience and if you want plan to see the show, it’s important to know that all the prime spots require a pay-for-play voucher to get into reserved viewing areas for the Fantasmic! Dining Package. Although there are FOUR different ways to score a great spot to see the show, the most premium is going to be the $89 per person ($35 per child) Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
South Pasadena News
Special Event: A Rare Opportunity to Tour an Iconic Architectural Gem in South Pasadena
Architecture and modernism lovers take note: an exceptional example of South Pasadena’s rich architectural diversity and sprawling gardens will serve as a setting for the South Pasadena Preservation Foundation’s Irving Gill Garden Gala. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the Foundation will host a garden luncheon, docent-led tours, and live and silent auctions at South Pasadena’s Miltimore House, the most significant residential project still standing that showcases architect Irving J. Gill’s singular creativity and forward thinking. Tickets are on sale now.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Concert In San Clemente Saturday July 30 2022
Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concert is in San Clemente on Saturday July 30 2022. Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concerts across Orange County California on select dates in the Summer of 2022. Saturday July 30 2022: San Clemente at 6:00pm. The Gray Matter Museum of...
U.S. Open Returns to Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing will return to Huntington Beach, starting Saturday and running through Aug. 7.
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [7-29-2022 to 7-31-2022]
Art, astronomy, dance, music, theater and… pirates? It’s all on the table this weekend in Los Angeles. From July 29-31, check out a new exhibition at Japan House LA, Gallery Weekend Los Angeles, the Night Sky Festival at Paramount Ranch, the Pirate Invasion in Long Beach, Little Literary Fair at Hauser & Wirth, Family Day at Wende Museum, the Midsummer Scream convention, the Century City Art Walk, Grand Performances, and more. Hope you have a great end to your month!
ocmomblog.com
5 Experience Gifts You Will Find in Orange County
The act of gift-giving is a common part of being human. Giving someone a gift is a generous act that requires thoughtfulness, intentional consideration of the receiver and financial sacrifice. For people with children, there are a myriad of instances in which this process will play out throughout the children’s lives. While gift-giving usually results in the creation or purchase of an item there is an alternative gift practice that people, especially those with children, may want to consider: giving experiences.
oc-breeze.com
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
danapointtimes.com
EDITOR’S PICK: BONFIRE ON ‘DANA PRIDE’
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
visitnewportbeach.com
Mark Your Calendars! These 4 August Events Are Coming Up
Can you believe it’s almost August? We’re nearing the halfway point of summer, but there’s still a lot in store to experience in Newport Beach. Aside from popular activities like boating, beachin’ and alfresco dining, we’ve rounded up four events we’re excited about this month! From a pop-up art exhibit at Lido Marina Village to live music on the Back Bay, these August happenings will surely add some fun to your calendar.
visitnewportbeach.com
Sara’s Wardrobe Picks for Your Next Trip to Newport Beach
Whether you’re day trippin’ to Newport Beach or spending a week in our city by the sea, a wardrobe refresh is a must! You’ll want different outfits for different occasions, so we consulted Fashion Island’s Lead Personal Shopper, Sara, to find out exactly what to wear and when to wear it! From flirty dresses best dawned at brunch to matching sets for all of your boating adventures, these five curated looks are sure to have you looking extra sharp for your vacay by the bay!
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
Tradition, consistency keep customers coming back to Al & Bea’s￼
Between the Hollenbeck Youth Center and a Dollar Store on First Street sits a small restaurant with a sign that proudly displays “Al & Bea’s Mexican Food Since 1966.”. As you enter the establishment, the smell of slow-cooked beans and the sweet odor of hot grease fill your nose. In the take-out window, wrapped burritos sit neatly on patterned trays waiting to be picked up. A printed menu on the wall has many types of Mexican food. On top, it reads “Specializing in Burritos,” with more than 10 options offered.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Surfing's U.S. Open Continues in Huntington Beach
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach Sunday with a focus on the environment and eco-consciousness.
smobserved.com
Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
nypressnews.com
UCI researchers say this molecule could stimulate hair growth in possible treatment for baldness
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — It’s a truly hair-raising discovery. Bald is beautiful, but some local scientists are betting that you’ll look better with hair up there. Some people are comfortable being bald, but finding answers for those who want to keep their hair is worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for companies with products already on the market.
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
theeastsiderla.com
Does L.A. deserve good things?
That's what L.A. Councilman Kevin de León asked in light of the street takeovers, stunts, tagging and other illegal activity on the recently opened Sixth Street Bridge, which cost more than half a billion dollars to build. "There is a reasonable question that has been broached for the past...
