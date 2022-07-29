ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Young: Passage of CHIPS Bill a Win for National Security

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 2 days ago
www.wibc.com

POLITICO

The name seems to have changed a hundred times, but Democrats still think they can sell their big semiconductor and research bill.

What happened: It's a slimmed-down version of their original vision for the bill, but backers of the legislation investing tens of billions of dollars in the domestic semiconductor sector and boosting scientific innovation are sounding confident they'll be able to sell voters on their bill being a BFD (to quote the now-president).
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage

(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
OHIO STATE
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

A group of congressional staffers protested in Chuck Schumer's office against the lack of climate action. It was the office he hardly uses.

Six of the protestors were arrested, according to the Capitol Police. What's happening: A group of congressional staffers staged a sit-in within Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, protesting the lack of action on climate change. Six were arrested, according to Capitol Police. Who are they: Two of the protesters currently...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

House GOP tries (and fails) to kill key U.S. competitiveness bill

After the Senate passed the CHIPS and Science Act, intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness and domestic production of microchips, eyes turned to the House, where the bill’s prospects looked good — but not certain. Some on the left appeared skeptical, and it initially looked like it’d take some Republican votes to get the bill across the finish line.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.

The majority leader identified the moment he got Mitch McConnell's buy-in. Pulling CHIPS from the trash: One month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an ultimatum to Democrats — abandon your party-line reconciliation spending plans, or kiss GOP support for your prized semiconductor bill goodbye. Fast forward a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

CHIPS Act passes House on way to Biden signing

While the bill has received broader support for its efforts to kickstart domestic semiconductor production, a deal between Senator Joe Machin and the Democrats on an unrelated bill seemingly put it in jeopardy over the past 24 hours. GOP Congressman Frank Lucas expressed the sentiments of many in his party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Nancy Pelosi’s office responds to husband’s controversial computer chip stock purchase ahead of Congress vote

Nancy Pelosi's office responded to her husband's controversial computer chip stock trades ahead of Congress' vote on the semiconductor industry. FOX Business reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office for comment about her husband’s recent stock trades, particularly inquiring about Paul Pelosi's million-dollar purchase of stock in a semiconductor company as Congress is slated to vote on a $52 billion subsidy to the industry as part of a bill to increase U.S. manufacturing of computer chips to make the country less reliant and more competitive with China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PC Gamer

CHIPS act passes US Congress

US Congress has passed the CHIPS and Science act (opens in new tab). The package, worth $280 billion, includes $52 billion in subsidies to entice companies to manufacture semiconductors in the United States. It also includes a whopping $200 billion for research into cutting edge scientific fields, including quantum computing, AI, and robotics.
CONGRESS & COURTS

