Young: Passage of CHIPS Bill a Win for National Security

Joe Manchin says he wants Congress to pass climate programs after he tanked passage of climate programs
Manchin's swerving positions is fueling Democratic criticism that he had strung the party along on negotiations to lock in Biden's agenda.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Furious AOC says Manchin has no authority to speak on climate ‘for the rest of our term here’
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticised Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Tuesday for his call to pause discussions on climate negotiations, saying he has no authority to discuss climate change. Mr Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had been negotiating a smaller social spending bill...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
POLITICO
The name seems to have changed a hundred times, but Democrats still think they can sell their big semiconductor and research bill.
What happened: It's a slimmed-down version of their original vision for the bill, but backers of the legislation investing tens of billions of dollars in the domestic semiconductor sector and boosting scientific innovation are sounding confident they'll be able to sell voters on their bill being a BFD (to quote the now-president).
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
thecentersquare.com
Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage
(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
CNBC
Senate postpones key vote on bill to fund U.S.-made computer chips due to thunderstorms
The Senate is rushing this week to pass bipartisan legislation that aims to strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China by allocating tens of billions of dollars toward domestic semiconductor manufacturing. But "a number of severe thunderstorms on the East Coast have disrupted the travel plans of a significant number of senators,"...
POLITICO
A group of congressional staffers protested in Chuck Schumer's office against the lack of climate action. It was the office he hardly uses.
Six of the protestors were arrested, according to the Capitol Police. What's happening: A group of congressional staffers staged a sit-in within Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, protesting the lack of action on climate change. Six were arrested, according to Capitol Police. Who are they: Two of the protesters currently...
MSNBC
House GOP tries (and fails) to kill key U.S. competitiveness bill
After the Senate passed the CHIPS and Science Act, intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness and domestic production of microchips, eyes turned to the House, where the bill’s prospects looked good — but not certain. Some on the left appeared skeptical, and it initially looked like it’d take some Republican votes to get the bill across the finish line.
POLITICO
How did the Senate go from partisan battle lines over a microchips bill to easy bipartisan passage? A pivotal briefing and CEO pressure helped, Chuck Schumer said.
The majority leader identified the moment he got Mitch McConnell's buy-in. Pulling CHIPS from the trash: One month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued an ultimatum to Democrats — abandon your party-line reconciliation spending plans, or kiss GOP support for your prized semiconductor bill goodbye. Fast forward a...
House GOP unveils ambitious blueprint to secure southern border if it takes majority
FIRST ON FOX: The House Republican Conference on Friday is unveiling an ambitious blueprint of policies to secure the besieged southern border if the GOP retakes control of the chamber next year — a framework that will seek to bolster physical infrastructure as well as closing asylum loopholes. The...
No call logs, no presidential diary entry, no photos: What Trump did during the Capitol riot
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) breaks down then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6 insurrection after he arrived back at the White House after the rally at the Ellipse.
TechCrunch
CHIPS Act passes House on way to Biden signing
While the bill has received broader support for its efforts to kickstart domestic semiconductor production, a deal between Senator Joe Machin and the Democrats on an unrelated bill seemingly put it in jeopardy over the past 24 hours. GOP Congressman Frank Lucas expressed the sentiments of many in his party...
Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee
A growing debate over the federal government’s plans to either allow more oil and gas production to curb inflation or limit drilling to achieve climate goals spilled into a U.S. Senate spending panel’s hearing Wednesday. With Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifying, members of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee...
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
FOXBusiness
Nancy Pelosi’s office responds to husband’s controversial computer chip stock purchase ahead of Congress vote
Nancy Pelosi's office responded to her husband's controversial computer chip stock trades ahead of Congress' vote on the semiconductor industry. FOX Business reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office for comment about her husband’s recent stock trades, particularly inquiring about Paul Pelosi's million-dollar purchase of stock in a semiconductor company as Congress is slated to vote on a $52 billion subsidy to the industry as part of a bill to increase U.S. manufacturing of computer chips to make the country less reliant and more competitive with China.
CHIPS act passes US Congress
US Congress has passed the CHIPS and Science act (opens in new tab). The package, worth $280 billion, includes $52 billion in subsidies to entice companies to manufacture semiconductors in the United States. It also includes a whopping $200 billion for research into cutting edge scientific fields, including quantum computing, AI, and robotics.
