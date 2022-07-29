ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park artist spotlights service workers as ‘unsung heroes’ in new collection

By Kate Ryan
WTOP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter

Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Md. woman turns crisis into opportunity to build coffee company

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Savannah Mitchell was a child, her favorite thing to do was to have tea parties with her dolls. Mitchell recalls coordinating elaborate parties, brunches...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school

On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Takoma Park, MD
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsung Heroes#Art#Spotlights#Sanitation#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Wtop
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Nonprofit Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary ofProviding Single-Parent Homes with Scholarships

Back in 2009, Jaemellah Kemp was a single working mother with a son on his way to being enrolled in kindergarten. She was faced with choosing whether to buy her child school supplies that he needed or food for the week. With assistance given by family and friends, Kemp was able to cover both necessities. The predicament sparked Kemp to realize that “challenging financial decisions such as these plagues many single-parent households on a daily basis.”
GAMBRILLS, MD
AFAR

How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City

Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WNCY

LISTEN: A Brother’s Love On Mission 58

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Mission 58 for the Old Glory Honor Flight of NE Wisconsin is in the books, taking nearly 100 Vietnam war veterans to Washington DC on Friday for a very special of the monuments and memorial in their honor. All the veterans on board have a...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recycling
WJLA

America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area

Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

MetroAccess union goes on strike

A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Fabulous in Falls Church

Exquisite luxury home in Northern Virginia at an incredible value. This home is brand new. Costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and this home cannot be built for this price again. Built by a long-time, local builder who has thought of everything. It has a separate apartment on the main...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
BETHESDA, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy