Takoma Park artist spotlights service workers as ‘unsung heroes’ in new collection

wtop.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
mocoshow.com
Naz’s Halal Rockville to Hold Grand Opening Celebration That Includes a Free Platter
Naz’s Halal will be opening its Rockville location on Saturday, August 6th at 1040 Rockville Pike in Edmonston Crossing– the shopping center that’s home to Iron Age. The restaurant recently opened a Germantown location and has a White Oak location coming soon, in addition to the Burtonsville location that opened in 2020. Naz’s is offering a free platter for its grand opening (QR code available below).
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
WTOP
Md. woman turns crisis into opportunity to build coffee company
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Savannah Mitchell was a child, her favorite thing to do was to have tea parties with her dolls. Mitchell recalls coordinating elaborate parties, brunches...
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
Baltimore Times
Nonprofit Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary ofProviding Single-Parent Homes with Scholarships
Back in 2009, Jaemellah Kemp was a single working mother with a son on his way to being enrolled in kindergarten. She was faced with choosing whether to buy her child school supplies that he needed or food for the week. With assistance given by family and friends, Kemp was able to cover both necessities. The predicament sparked Kemp to realize that “challenging financial decisions such as these plagues many single-parent households on a daily basis.”
How This Neighborhood Is Redefining D.C. as a Waterfront City
Southwest Waterfront and The Wharf are transforming the capital with the pleasures of waterside experiences. Whether you enjoy food, music, history, or culture, Southwest and The Wharf has something for everyone in an eco-friendly environment. Washington D.C. may be known foremost as the nation’s capital, but the Southwest neighborhood and...
WNCY
LISTEN: A Brother’s Love On Mission 58
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Mission 58 for the Old Glory Honor Flight of NE Wisconsin is in the books, taking nearly 100 Vietnam war veterans to Washington DC on Friday for a very special of the monuments and memorial in their honor. All the veterans on board have a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
America's Fastest Growing Jewelry Store Comes To The DC Area
Diamonds Direct, the country’s fastest growing jewelry store has just opened its first store in the DC area due to the unique diamond buying experience they offer. Conveniently located in Tysons Corner, Diamonds Direct offers a 30 day money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on everything they sell.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
Washingtonian.com
Fabulous in Falls Church
Exquisite luxury home in Northern Virginia at an incredible value. This home is brand new. Costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and this home cannot be built for this price again. Built by a long-time, local builder who has thought of everything. It has a separate apartment on the main...
Rockville City Police: Group of boys accused of killing neighborhood goose
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville City Police Department are searching for a group of boys that they believe are linked to the death of a Canada goose Sunday evening. The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WTOP
Section of Assateague beach closed after military debris washes ashore
Part of the beach on Assateague Island in Maryland is closed after military debris started washing up on the shore. The closure is for part of the North Beach swimming area at the Assateague Island National Seashore. The area, which is usually watched by a lifeguard is closed until further...
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
Comments / 0