UPDATE Iron Bridge In Shelburne Falls Reopened

East Street in Pittsfield to be repaved beginning Monday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Street in Pittsfield is scheduled to be milled and paved beginning on Monday. Parking on East Street will be prohibited from 12 a.m. to noon from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4. Milling will begin Monday on the east side from Park Square to the East, Elm, and Fourth […]
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Crews put out structure fire in Pittsfield
Crews worked to put out a structure fire at an apartment building in Pittsfield Saturday evening.
Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis
A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
Northampton Officers to increase enforcement at Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park
Police will increase patrols to enforce city ordinances at the Connecticut River Greenway Riverfront Park after numerous complaints.
Several injured after multi-car crash on Mass Pike
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. Photos of the crash are courtesy of the West Springfield Fire Department. According to West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, fire crews responded to a two-car crash on the Mass Pike, westbound at mile marker 44.
Current drought conditions across western Massachusetts
As we head into August, July was for sure a drier than usual month across Western Massachusetts.
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious crash in Chicopee closed down a section of Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street for about four hours Friday. We wanted to know, what is being done to address driver safety across the city?. Chicopee leaders told Western Mass News that driver safety and road safety...
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Late July mushroom hunting with John Wheeler
It took me just a few seconds, once I met local mycologist John Wheeler, to realize how very little I knew about mushroom-hunting. Wheeler is a retired carpenter from Housatonic by way of Egremont and president of the Berkshire Mycological Society since 2005. He’s been obsessed with mushrooms for nearly...
Cargo from tractor trailer closed Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow
Crews worked to clean up Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow after a tractor-trailer lost its cargo Thursday.
Shutesbury Officer Stops Vehicle On Fire
(Shutesbury, MA) Saturday around 11 a.m. Shutesbury Police Officer Taylor Beaudry stopped a vehicle on fire traveling down Leverett Road in Shutesbury. Officer Beaudry noticed smoke coming from the driver’s side tire and stopped the vehicle for further investigation. The vehicle was on fire and the operator had a dog in the vehicle along with hay in the bed of the truck.
Local man files lawsuit as trash pickup continues to be an issue for some locals
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people in communities across western Mass. said their trash isn’t being picked up. But, now one man is taking matters into his own hands. Many people said the trash company, Republic Services has been missing their trash pickups, leaving piles in front of their driveway. Now, one man from Ware is filing a lawsuit.
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Victims hospitalized following Memorial Drive accident in Chicopee
Memorial Drive near Montgomery Street has reopened Friday afternoon following a serious motor vehicle accident.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved
The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
