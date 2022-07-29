Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

classicrock1051.com
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
Southern Nights was a winning evening
The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual gala, Southern Nights, at the Inn at La Provence in Lacombe. The beautiful venue was the perfect location for the casino theme, with the large ballroom accommodating numerous gaming tables for doubling down and dominating the wheel. Guests received complimentary gaming chips to keep the fun going long into the night, and calls of “blackjack!” rang throughout the evening. In addition to sumptuous and creative food and dessert options, there was an open bar and patrons perused the silent auction table and participated in the live wine auction. Lacey Osborne serves as the president and CEO of the Chamber. For more information on upcoming chamber events, visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
theadvocate.com
Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
New Orleans' cult favorite sandwich shop finally has a cookbook
One of the first photos you'll find inside Mason Hereford's debut cookbook, "Turkey and the Wolf," is a portrait where he's surrounded not by his own dishes, but by a box of Cheez-Its, a crumbled bag of Doritos and a scattering of mixed Hershey's miniatures. What follows is a dive...
NOLA.com
Thai'd Up is a new Thai restaurant near the Fair Grounds
“My world got a lot more Thai, that’s for sure,” says Walsh, who had never traveled much outside of Louisiana and didn’t even have a passport. Since the pair got together, they’ve traveled three times to Thailand, including with Walsh’s folks, who wanted to meet Welch’s parents. “Now it’s our favorite place to go,” he says.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
NOLA.com
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
NOLA.com
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
NOLA.com
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
iheart.com
Louisiana Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
WDSU
One critically injured and one dead in accident on Paris Road
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal accident that involved a dump truck and Toyota Camry that happened on 2600 Paris Road on Monday afternoon. According to NOPD, the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Paris Road, and the driver of the dump truck was headed southbound.
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Picayune Item
Dog park under construction
Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
WDSU
Decomposed body found in the backyard of a building in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department reported that a decomposed body was found in the backyard of a building in Central City on Saturday morning. According to reports, an individual was cleaning a backyard when they found a decomposed body under a blanket on the 2200 block of Josephine Street.
More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish
According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the spill happened at Ama Anchorage – just west of the Jefferson Parish line on the West Bank.
