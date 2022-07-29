Report: Manchester City Youngster Pablo Moreno Is Set To Join Marítimo

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
Yardbarker
Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old
United, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been linked with Antony for several weeks. Following Mason Greenwood’s continued suspension, ten Hag is short of experienced right-sided attacking options and unless a fresh face can be signed, there will probably be concerns heading into the new 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0