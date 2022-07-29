AS Monaco Director Paul Mitchell Says Ralf Rangnick Needed More Time At Manchester United

www.yardbarker.com
Report: Manchester United Defender Could Leave Club In Coming Weeks
Manchester United defender Alex Telles could the leave the club in the coming weeks, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United defender Alex Telles could depart from the club in the coming weeks, claims the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian full back may not continue his career at Old Trafford since...
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
