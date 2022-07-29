Watch: Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen scores a fine goal to open Burnley’s Championship return

www.yardbarker.com
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
Premier League 2022-23 fan previews, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
Gabriel Jesus’s appetite for goals pre-season has been voracious – I’m struggling to contain my excitement. So is he the the real McCoy? From what I saw of him at City I wasn’t convinced he was our 20+ goals solution, but I’m fast becoming a believer.
Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony
Liverpool are reportedly making a shock move for Manchester United's priority target Antony from Ajax.
Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request to leave the club this summer, and with Manchester City hot on his tail, Chelsea have another tough pursuit on their hands.
Manchester United fixture changes in October
Manchester United’s Premier League schedule has been revised for October due to broadcasters and the fact we will be taking part in the Europa League next season. After finishing sixth last season, United missed out on a place in the Champions League – which is something Erik ten Hag will want to fix in his first campaign as manager.
Fulham step up chase for centre-back as newly-promoted side enquire about Chelsea's Malang Sarr and towering Southampton defender Jannick Vestergaard, with West Ham's Issa Diop also on list of targets
Fulham need a new centre back, and they're scouting Premier League rivals - namely Malang Sarr, Issa Diop and Jannik Vestergaard. The Cottagers have just 16 senior players in their squad, and Marco Silva's side are urgently seeking defensive reinforcements with their opening league game on Saturday. Chelsea's Sarr made...
Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid
Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.
The Latest On Aymeric Laporte, Alisson and Diogo Jota Ahead Of Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield)
Manchester City and Liverpool will both be missing key players on Saturday. The Premier League Champions face the Emirates FA Cup winners in the annual season curtain-raiser this weekend. City and Liverpool prepare to do battle once again, as the two North West giants compete for the first silverware of...
Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's dominant Clarets win Championship curtain-raiser
Vincent Kompany enjoyed a winning start to life as a Championship manager as his new-look Burnley side beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the opening match of the 2022/23 Sky Bet EFL season. The Manchester City legend replaced Sean Dyche at Turf Moor in June after three years at Anderlecht and watched...
Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Brazilian Striker Compared To Romario
Liverpool will prepare an official offer to sign a highly rated Brazilian striker who has been compared to Romario 'very soon' according to a report.
Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target
Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana
City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.
Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Perfect Start For Nunez & Reds
Liverpool saw off the challenge of rivals Manchester City on Saturday to win the Community Shield and you can watch the match highlights here.
Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty The Lead Back To Liverpool Against Manchester City In The Community Shield
Mohamed Salah scores from the spot as Liverpool regain the lead against Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Report: RB Leipzig Are 'Pushing' Chelsea For Timo Werner
Chelsea have had their hands full of transfer business this summer, and with Timo Werner looking for a move away, that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.
Transfer rumours: De Jong, Werner, Fofana, Barnes, Firmino, Kalajdzic, Gueye
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Sport - in Spanish) Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not know if De...
