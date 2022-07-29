Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County

www.kwch.com
Related
MHK man arrested for arson in connection with July 16 incident
Riley County Police Department arrested Russell Royal Springer in connection with a July 16, 2022 incident. On Saturday, July 16th, Springer started a fire on a picnic table at Blue Earth Plaza using toilet paper. The fire caused $350 worth of damage at Blue Earth Plaza. Bond was set at...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 23-29
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HINZ, CALVIN JACKSON; 39; Hutchinson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON, AUSTIN...
Police investigating burglary at south Salina motel
A local man is out a laptop computer after it went missing from his room at a south Salina hotel. The 46-year-old Salina man told police that he left his room at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned about 8 p.m., he noticed that the nightstand drawer was open and that his Dell Latitude 5580 laptop was missing from a computer bag on the sofa, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Riley County Arrest Report July 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sunflowerstateradio.com
Human Remains Found In Rural Ellsworth County Identified As Missing Salina Man
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural area in Ellsworth County for a report of a body being found in a field. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office responded and located human remains in an extreme state of decomposition. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to investigate the scene.
Three area law enforcement officers graduate from training center in Yoder
YODER, Kan. — A new member of the Hutchinson Police Department was one of twenty-one new law enforcement officers that graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 29th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Vincent Beaudoin will now begin filed training with the police department in the next couple of weeks. Two other area officers also were a part of the class. They were Carter James of the Newton Police Department and Irlick Moreno of the Rice Co. Sheriff’s Department.
One traffic stop, three drug arrests in Great Bend
On Thursday, July 28 at about 1:30 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff stopped a blue 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic infraction in the 1600 block of K-96 Highway. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies observed what appeared to be a bag of white crystalline substance laying...
Saline County Booking Activity, July 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Daniel Ray; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bacon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Hutchinson woman among 2 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Margaret Elizabeth Gase, 26, Huthinson, was southbound on River Park. The driver disobeyed the stop sign at Dutch Avenue and and traveled...
Newton man hospitalized after semi overturns
OSAGE COUNTY —A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 3 p.m. Thursday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by 31-year-old Eduardo Rivera-Villareal of Newton, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Williamsburg, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled into the center median.
One dead in Junction City fire Wednesday night
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – According to the Junction City KS Fire Department’s social media page, one man is dead after a fire in the 700 block of West 7th. The Junction City Post is reporting that crews arrived to find a structure on fire and a man threatening first responders. The Post reported the fire […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salina roofer fined $40,000, temporarily shut down
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man and his roofing company cannot do business for a while. According to the Kansas Attorney General’s office, a judge has temporarily banned Shaun Costello and Low Overhead Exterior LLC from performing roofing services. Attorney General Derek Schmidt alleges that Costello and his company did not have a valid […]
KWCH.com
Hutchinson pool giving lifeguards days off to recover from heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A summer in Kansas is always hot, but Jack Conkling with the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different this summer. “Being in Kansas might be redundant, but it seems like even the humidity has been higher than in the past,” Conkling said. “I know that the sweat has been pouring and flowing hard.”
$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas
SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Salina, KS USA
We are from South Alabama and we’re recently in Salina Kansas for a cow show. My 2 year old found this heart while we were walking around the K-State Demonstration Garden at the show grounds. Such a sweet little act of kindness. She carried it around the rest of the trip, and it has now found a forever home in South Alabama! Thank you to the person who made this heart and left it for us to find.
sunflowerstateradio.com
ACLU of Kansas intervenes on behalf of voters in multiple counties ahead of primary election
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has helped resolve election-related concerns in counties around the state in advance of next week’s primary. The organization runs a nonpartisan “election protection” hotline to ensure safe and accessible voting, and it will deploy trained poll observers next week.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
Russell city manager takes to social media to defend pool lifeguards
Russell City Manager Jon Quinday took to social media Thursday, July 28 to defend the decision to close the public pool Aug. 7 and the job the pool's lifeguards do. Quinday's comments came after citizens made remarks of the pool's status this summer and the early August closing date. Read...
Comments / 0