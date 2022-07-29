ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Done Deal: Season-long loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper confirmed

By Lucien Silverberg
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Premier League#Goalkeepers#Soccer#Sports#Hibs
BBC

Tyler Morton: Blackburn Rovers sign Liverpool midfielder on loan

Liverpool have loaned midfielder Tyler Morton to Blackburn Rovers for the 2022-23 Championship season. The 19-year-old has played nine games for his parent club, including Champions League and Premier League outings against AC Milan and Arsenal. Morton is also an England Under-20 international, having made his debut in November 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sam Dalby: Wrexham sign Southend United striker

Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old, whose contract has the option for a third season, is Wrexham's fifth recruit of the summer. As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Messi Reached an Impressive Feat After Once Again Scoring in a Final

There are not many players in world football today who have continually delivered in finals as much as Lionel Messi has done so over the years. Just a month removed from recording a pair of assists in the Argentina national team’s 2022 Finalissima contest against Italy, Messi once again put out a keen performance in a final.
BBC

Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart

Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala on a long-term deal for a reported £12.7m from Stuttgart. The midfielder, 24, becomes Forest's 12th summer signing as they prepare for their Premier League return. Mangala played 29 times for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last season and he has won two caps since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Yardbarker

Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy