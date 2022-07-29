Done Deal: Season-long loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper confirmed

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Premier League 2022-23 fan previews, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
Gabriel Jesus’s appetite for goals pre-season has been voracious – I’m struggling to contain my excitement. So is he the the real McCoy? From what I saw of him at City I wasn’t convinced he was our 20+ goals solution, but I’m fast becoming a believer.
How fake footballer conned Champions League side CSKA Sofia into offering him £15k-a-month deal before fans stopped move
A FAKE footballer has revealed how he convinced a Champions League club to offer him a £15,000-a-month contract. Frenchman Gregoire Akcelrod sent out a fake CV and created a website filled with made-up match reports in a bid to fool some of Europe's biggest clubs. Akcelrod also utilised the...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move
Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
Chelsea ‘offer teenager Levi Colwill in player plus cash transfer for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella to try to meet £50m fee’
CHELSEA are reportedly considering making a swoop for Brighton star Marc Cucurella. And the Blues are willing to include young defender Levi Colwill in a player-plush-cash deal. Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Spaniard but are claimed to have given up on their chase after Brighton stuck to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Tyler Morton: Blackburn Rovers sign Liverpool midfielder on loan
Liverpool have loaned midfielder Tyler Morton to Blackburn Rovers for the 2022-23 Championship season. The 19-year-old has played nine games for his parent club, including Champions League and Premier League outings against AC Milan and Arsenal. Morton is also an England Under-20 international, having made his debut in November 2021.
Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park
Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.
I coached England Euros hero Ella Toone for five years – I was celebrating her goal before the ball hit the net
WHEN Ella Toone went through on goal in England's European Championship final win over Germany, she produced an outrageous dink to put the Lionesses ahead. One man had absolutely no doubt she would score. Simon Rigby, Toone's PE teacher at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, reveals to SunSport what...
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Fofana £84m price tag, Blues linked with Inter teen Casadei, Loftus-Cheek EXCLUSIVE – latest
PSG have joined Chelsea in the battle for Wesley Fofana - with Leicester putting an £84m price tag on their star defender. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are set to make a shock move to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a second time on loan, SunSport can exclusively reveal. And Chelsea could...
BBC
Sam Dalby: Wrexham sign Southend United striker
Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old, whose contract has the option for a third season, is Wrexham's fifth recruit of the summer. As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until...
Arsenal blow as ‘Renato Sanches joins PSG on loan with obligation for £8m transfer further fuelling French side’s cull’
ARSENAL have suffered a blow in their hunt for a new midfielder as Renato Sanches looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports. The Portuguese international is nearing a loan move away from Lille and PSG will be obligated to buy him next summer for £8million. The Gunners...
Diego Costa had nightclub in Surrey mansion during Chelsea spell and paid for it to be shipped to Madrid when he left
DIEGO COSTA incredibly moved his entire life out of England with him after quitting Chelsea - including the nightclub he had installed in his Surrey mansion. The controversial striker returned to Atletico Madrid in September 2017 for £67million after being told he wasn't in Antonio Conte's plans anymore. He...
Yardbarker
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
BBC
Transfer rumours: De Jong, Werner, Fofana, Barnes, Firmino, Kalajdzic, Gueye
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Sport - in Spanish) Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not know if De...
Yardbarker
Messi Reached an Impressive Feat After Once Again Scoring in a Final
There are not many players in world football today who have continually delivered in finals as much as Lionel Messi has done so over the years. Just a month removed from recording a pair of assists in the Argentina national team’s 2022 Finalissima contest against Italy, Messi once again put out a keen performance in a final.
BBC
Orel Mangala: Nottingham Forest sign Belgium midfielder from Stuttgart
Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala on a long-term deal for a reported £12.7m from Stuttgart. The midfielder, 24, becomes Forest's 12th summer signing as they prepare for their Premier League return. Mangala played 29 times for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last season and he has won two caps since...
CBS Sports
Soccer transfer news, rumors: Cucurella submits transfer request, Newcastle bid for Maddison, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. It's quite a busy day as Marc Cucurella has handed in a transfer request amid Manchester City interest, Chelsea could finally have a suitor for Timo Werner, while forwards are being offered to Borussia Dortmund left and right to replace Sebastien Haller. Newcastle are also looking to complete their attack as they chase James Maddison and more.
Yardbarker
Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
Aston Villa, Brentford, Man United: Chelsea Have Three October Premier League Games Moved For TV Selection
Chelsea have had three Premier League games in October moved for TV broadcasting, it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel has learned when his side will play in August and September as their opener against Everton at Goodison Park awaits next Saturday. But their Premier League fixture calendar for October has...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes: Lionesses captain Leah Williamson first person to be given Freedom of City
Milton Keynes-born England captain Leah Williamson will be the first person to be given the Freedom of the City. Leah, who grew up in Newport Pagnell, led her side to victory in the Euro 2022 final against Germany yesterday (Sunday, July 31). Cllr Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council,...
UEFA・
Comments / 0