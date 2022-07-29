Vlahovic completes his rehabilitation and could start against Real Madrid

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Man Utd return date
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is planning to make his Manchester United return on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid
Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford
Manchester United are looking into the market to bring an additional striker to face the next season regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus
Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA・
SkySports
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Nantes: Neymar scores twice with Lionel Messi also on target in Trophee des Champions
Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champions Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winners Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions on Sunday. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We have to be living in a simulation!': Football fans are left unimpressed by Benni McCarthy joining their coaching staff with supporters in disbelief that the ex-Blackburn forward will mentor Cristiano Ronaldo
The appointment of Benni McCarthy to Manchester United's coaching staff has received a mixed reaction from Red Devils fans. The South African becomes the latest addition to Erik ten Hag's backroom and will be tasked with working with United's frontline. His arrival though has been met with some disbelief by...
Yardbarker
Watch: Amad opens the scoring for Man Utd minutes after replacing Ronaldo
Manchester United are in action in their final friendly of the summer, with Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano making the trip to Old Trafford for Erik ten Hag’s first home test. The Dutchman named a completely new starting eleven from the one that faced Atletico Madrid just 24 hours earlier, with Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez making their home bows.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Cristiano Ronaldo shares training update as Man Utd lose to Atletico and he prepares to play Rayo Vallecano in youth XI
CRISTIANO RONALDO trained with the stars of tomorrow ahead of his return to the Manchester United line-up. The Portuguese superstar, 37, took to social media to share the experience, alongside youth stars including Hannibal Mejbri and Charlie Savage. He captioned a snap alongside the teenagers "Working in progress" with a...
Yardbarker
Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target
Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Weakened His Position Regarding Play Time Following Stance About Leaving Manchester United
According to recent claims, the Portuguese Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be affected by his stance about leaving Manchester United if he stays at the club.
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Atletico Madrid Confirmed
Manchester United have confirmed their 21 man travelling squad for Saturdays pre season friendly against Atletico Madrid. The squad features Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez but no Cristiano Ronaldo.
ESPN
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Two Juventus players praised for their performance against Real Madrid
Juventus players will soon head back to Italy and make their final preparations for this campaign. They have been on a tour of the United States, where they have faced Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Hours ago, their game against Madrid ended, and it was not the best of performances...
Man Utd transfer boost as ‘Fabian Ruiz continues to stall on Napoli contract but Ten Hag faces Real Madrid competition’
MANCHESTER UNITED transfer target Fabian Ruiz has refused to sign a new contract with Napoli, according to reports. The Red Devils have identified Ruiz, 26, as a top transfer target. New boss Erik ten Hag had been eager to bring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, however, the...
Yardbarker
The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Real Madrid friendly
On Saturday night, Juventus will meet Real Madrid in Los Angeles for their last test of the Soccer Champions Tour. The Bianconeri have already beaten Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona. Max Allegri will continue to tinker in his lineups, and according to JuventusNews24,...
UEFA・
Comments / 0