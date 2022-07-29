ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Vlahovic completes his rehabilitation and could start against Real Madrid

By Martin U
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Juventus#Serbian#Fiorentina#Xi
Yardbarker

“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid

Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus

Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory. The match flew into action early on,...
UEFA
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Nantes: Neymar scores twice with Lionel Messi also on target in Trophee des Champions

Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champions Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winners Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions on Sunday. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'We have to be living in a simulation!': Football fans are left unimpressed by Benni McCarthy joining their coaching staff with supporters in disbelief that the ex-Blackburn forward will mentor Cristiano Ronaldo

The appointment of Benni McCarthy to Manchester United's coaching staff has received a mixed reaction from Red Devils fans. The South African becomes the latest addition to Erik ten Hag's backroom and will be tasked with working with United's frontline. His arrival though has been met with some disbelief by...
Yardbarker

Watch: Amad opens the scoring for Man Utd minutes after replacing Ronaldo

Manchester United are in action in their final friendly of the summer, with Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano making the trip to Old Trafford for Erik ten Hag’s first home test. The Dutchman named a completely new starting eleven from the one that faced Atletico Madrid just 24 hours earlier, with Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez making their home bows.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup

Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional...
MLS
Yardbarker

Two Juventus players praised for their performance against Real Madrid

Juventus players will soon head back to Italy and make their final preparations for this campaign. They have been on a tour of the United States, where they have faced Chivas, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Hours ago, their game against Madrid ended, and it was not the best of performances...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Real Madrid friendly

On Saturday night, Juventus will meet Real Madrid in Los Angeles for their last test of the Soccer Champions Tour. The Bianconeri have already beaten Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona. Max Allegri will continue to tinker in his lineups, and according to JuventusNews24,...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy