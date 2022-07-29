Arsenal will need £38m to land attacking target

www.yardbarker.com
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
Report: Nottingham Forest, Eintracht Frankfurt Eye PSG’s €10M Talent
Paris Saint-Germain is looking to part ways with various players on the squad before the summer transfer window closes, and one of them that could be on the way out is midfielder Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe. Ebimbe has long been rumored to be a name that could exit, dating...
Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move
Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.
Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford
Manchester United are looking into the market to bring an additional striker to face the next season regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils.
Report: Manchester City Are Prepared To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal
Manchester City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the window as they want to try and improved their squad depth at left-back as they only have Joao Cancelo for that position at the moment however a deal has been difficult to complete.
England rejoices at women's historic Euro 2022 triumph
England's hungover "Lionesses" held a victory party in central London on Monday in front of thousands of jubilant fans after they clinched the country's first major football trophy since 1966. The festive and family-friendly atmosphere seen at the women's tournament extended into Monday's celebration in central London.
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
Analysis of Arsenal’s signings and our chances of making the Top Four this season
My views on Arsenal’s readiness next season by Ajay. We all know we finished 5th, missing out on 4th, after we choked in the month of May and had a string of poor results. Over the last 2 months we have seen some strengthening of squad. I am putting here my views on how ready we are for the new season.
Manchester United transfer target will be allowed to leave the club this summer
Barcelona will be open to offers for Manchester United transfer target Sergino Dest this summer. Dest has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack that Dest will be targeted by Manchester United if they offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly
Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
Report: Stoke City Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke have moved ahead in the race to sign Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City this summer. The striker has been the subject of mass interest from around England, and is set to join Stoke City ahead of the new season.
Exclusive: Chelsea to prioritise a central defender and two French stars could be targeted
Chelsea are to prioritise another central defender this summer and two French stars could be targeted. After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Chelsea are left with a lack of cover in defence. Thomas Tuchel can call upon some younger options, such as Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah, but Chelsea may want to bring in players with more Premier League experience.
Impressive Arsenal youngster suffers blow ahead of Emirates Cup bow
Reuell Walters has been spotted wearing a protective boot ahead of this weekend’s Emirates Cup, where Arsenal will take on Sevilla. The Gunners youngster has featured heavily in pre-season thus far, enjoying minutes all across our back line, and the 17 year-old had been expected to make his first appearance in an Emirates Cup match also, with us set to take on the Spanish giants on Saturday.
Eberechi Eze is confident he can fill the void left by Conor Gallagher at Crystal Palace this season after he slots into the role in Eagles' 4-2 friendly victory over Montpellier
Eberechi Eze believes he can save Crystal Palace a fortune in the transfer market by filling the void left by Conor Gallagher. The England midfielder has returned to Chelsea after a successful loan with the Eagles last season, Eze slotting into his role in Saturday's 4-2 friendly win over Montpellier.
Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool: Haaland And Nunez Feature As City Lose In Community Shield
Manchester City failed to capture their first piece of silverware this season, losing 3-1 to rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield.
Fred Sent Off Against Atletico Madrid As Man United Suffer First Defeat Under Erik Ten Hag
Ten Hag has now seen two of his players sent off this summer.
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has now made his third coaching appointment. The Dutchman, while negotiating his contract with John Murtough and Richard Arnold, made it intrinsic for his management team at Manchester United to include Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren. Van der Gaag and McClaren, both of whom have...
